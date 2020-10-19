Two different families, same foundation: Joan Scheidt’s “Big Soccer Family”



Joan Scheidt’s family is one that is rooted in soccer.

Every collegiate athlete has a reason for why they started playing the sport they love. Whatever that reason may be, it is the driving force and inspiration that leads to the competitive, motivated and disciplined path these athletes take.

University junior Joan Scheidt, is a student-athlete who has a background that has paved the way to where she is currently — a dominant midfielder on the university’s women’s soccer team.

Scheidt has competed at a very high level for most of her life. She has played on renowned travel/club programs, winning two state championships for her high school women’s soccer team and ultimately committing and playing for the university at a collegiate Division 1 level.

For Scheidt, starting to play soccer as a kid was not unfamiliar. Her brother Athanasios plays for the San Martin de San Juan team in the Argentina Primera Division. Along with her brother, her father John was a first team All-American selection for Brookdale Community College (1982) and Fairleigh Dickinson University (1984), as well as being in the FDU Hall of Fame. Having this background made it inevitable for her to commit to soccer.

Scheidt said she has a big soccer family. She added that her family dynamic had a big influence on her training as a player.

“Over quarantine, my brother, father and myself would invite a few close friends every Thursday,” Scheidt said. “It was great to be able to get on the field and be able to play.”

For most collegiate athletes, COVID-19 and its devastating impact put a halt on being able to play at their university. Unfortunately for some, this impacted the continuation of training at home during the quarantine as well.

“When training [over quarantine], my brother would join in, and we would do it together,” Scheidt said. “Doing training on my own was hard, but having my brother, father and trainer there helped me get through those times.”

Scheidt had a different experience as she had her brother, father and her brother’s trainer to maintain the intensity and discipline she was receiving at school on the soccer team. The presence of her brother and father kept her mindset focused and ready for whatever was to come next.

The energy and vigor brought to the table when normally being in season is always elevated. Scheidt prioritizes this as a key attribute for her role on the university’s women’s soccer team. Along with this comes the popular idea that being a collegiate athlete can feel like a job, though coinciding with the rigorous path chosen by these athletes.

However, Scheidt said this does not phase her. She has been introduced to this type of lifestyle since she was young with the influence of her father and brother, which makes her motivation interestingly unique.

“Watching my brother grow up playing soccer and watching my dad everyday motivated me,” Scheidt said. “Once I started training, I would play with my brother, and it was easy to help each other out.”

Being a current upperclassmen can bring great responsibility and development, not only as a team, but along with growth as an individual player. Contradicting this, the pandemic has brought along a wave of the unknown. Scheidt lost valuable time with her teammates and university family in the spring. With this came schedules changing, unfamiliar training dynamics and limited team bonding experiences. Nonetheless, Scheidt has kept her ground and has not let the pandemic take more from her than it already has.

Although the Fall 2020 season was postponed for Scheidt and the rest of her teammates, she has made it a priority to keep the energy and development of the team constant and wants to keep moving forward as a player and for her team.

“On and off the field, my goal as a teammate is to support everyone,” Scheidt said. “Keeping the energy high is really important for our team dynamic and success.”

She continued with a more detailed description of how that looks currently, while her team is training for the uncertain season ahead.

“It is important to make sure your teammates around you are making the right decisions, waking up early and staying organized with their schedules as an athlete,” Scheidt said.

Scheidt, as a midfielder, has a very important role on her team that she takes very seriously. This comes from the person and player she is, while also having the distinct dynamic of coming from a big soccer family.

Being a collegiate athlete comes with many highs, but also sometimes the unfortunate lows. One may describe the pandemic as a negative aspect in an athlete’s career. However, it can be seen as an opportunity to jumpstart the progress and growth as an athlete, more importantly as a young adult.

As a midfielder, Scheidt is continuously fortifying her opponents with her dominance, energy and technical skills. The support and help from her teammates, family and friends are significant to the impact Scheidt has made and continues to make as a leader on her team.

Whether it is the support from her team here at the university or the support from her family at home, Scheidt will always have this encouragement and guidance to motivate her for the better. There is always more to learn, yet Scheidt is aware and ready, no matter what the future may hold.

“I am always surrounded by such an amazing community,” Scheidt said. “Being on a sports team, you always have a family around that you can count on for anything. We are one big family.”