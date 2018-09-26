Two students injured in Drake Hall incident



Brandon Holveck/THE REVIEW

The scene outside Brown Hall and Drake Hall.

BY

Executive Editor

Two students have been injured in an incident at Drake Hall, according to a university spokesperson.

The two students have been transported to the hospital university spokeswoman Andrea Boyle-Tippett said. The students, who were graduate students, were working on a research project in the lab, according to Boyle-Tippett.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. Multiple ambulances and fire trucks reported to the scene. Police have blocked off Academy Street south of Delaware Avenue.

A UD alert was sent out moments after the explosion, warning students to stay away from from Academy Street and the area surrounding Drake Hall, which was evacuated. Brown Lab, which borders Drake Hall, was also evacuated.

A second UD alert at 1:54 p.m. announced that classes scheduled for the rest of the day in the buildings have been cancelled and the buildings are closed.

Drake Hall is home to the chemistry and biochemistry departments. A UD alert will be sent out when the buildings reopen.

Managing Mosaic Editor Grace McKenna contributed reporting.