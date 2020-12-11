UD Alumni and Barstool Sports employee shares her experiences and tips on life after college

Alanna Vizzoni, university alumna, became a podcast co-founder after a connection scored her a job interview.



Courtesy of Alanna Vizzoni

2018 Delaware garduate Alanna Vizzoni shares her experiences of going from UD to Barstool.

BY

Staff Reporter

College students across the country follow Barstool Sports, the popular online blog and media company. Alanna Vizzoni, university alumna, became a podcast co-founder after a connection scored her a job interview.

Since it was founded by David Portnoy in 2003, Barstool has accumulated 9.1 million Instagram followers. According to Civic Science, over one-third of Barstool Sports’ U.S. audience engages with the brand daily. Their target demographic is men ranging between the ages of 18 and 34.

Due to a majority of Barstool fans and followers being male, in 2018 the brand decided to go a new direction. This involved hiring more female employees, and producing new content which would attract female listeners.

This adjustment is what allowed Vizzoni the opportunity to work for Barstool as a graphic designer, and later as a producer.

Vizzoni graduated from the university in 2018 with a degree in visual communications. Her original goal was to work as an art director or copywriter in the advertising industry.

One year before receiving the job at Barstool Sports, Vizzoni had an internship with an advertising agency. This experience was her first time working in a professional environment, allowing her to practice making connections with people on a personal and professional level.

Vizzoni’s plan changed when her friend sent her one of Barstool Sports’ job postings, in which they were looking for a graphic designer to help their show “Chicks in the Office.”

“I think a lot of people now are more familiar with it, but when I was in college I don’t think they had a big female demographic at that point, so I just knew it from the Instagram page,” Vizzoni said.

A friend of Vizzoni luckily knew an employee at Barstool Sports, who was able to put in a good word for her.

“I think I mostly got the interview because I had a connection, and that’s how a lot of people kind of get into competitive jobs like that,” Vizzoni said.

Although Vizzoni reports that her connections and prior experience helped her a lot, they are not the only things which she believes got her the job.

During her time at the university, Vizzoni was a member of the sorority Alpha Sigma Alpha. A major part of Greek life is sorority recruitment, a period stretching over two weekends. During this time members talk to potential new members, in order to build connections and help find people in the sorority which suits them best.

“I think that experiencing something like sorority recruitment helped me because I’m so scared of awkward silences,” Vizzoni said.

She went on to explain that sorority recruitment was her first experience learning how to keep a conversation flowing. In Vizzoni’s opinion, her ability to make quick and genuine connections helped her substantially during the job interview process.

“Your resume and your reference gets you the interview, but your personality gets you the job,” Vizzoni said.

Once Vizzoni was hired at Barstool, she began working as a graphic designer. This quickly changed when she was asked to begin working as a producer, a job which she had no prior background in.

“I didn’t have an audio background at all; I didn’t know how to run social media; I wasn’t a public speaker, obviously I didn’t know anything about having a following on social media,” Vizzoni said. “I just guessed and a lot of people helped me.”

In November 2018, Vizzoni was promoted to producer. She began working with Ellie Schnitt on the podcast “Schnitt Talk,” which debuted its first episode on Nov. 12 of that year. Their final episode was released September 2020.

Schnitt is a media personality known for her Twitter account, which currently has 563,500 followers. She amassed her following by posting tweets regarding her personal and dating life, in addition to comedic posts.

Together Vizzoni and Schnitt began “Schnitt Talk,” a podcast where they discussed college and post-college life for women. Topics included dating tips and subjects pertaining to both Schnitt and Vizzoni’s personal lives.

Although it is uncertain exactly how many listeners the podcast had, they have 74,100 followers on their Instagram account. According to Vizzoni, the podcast had many more followers than their Instagram.

“Schnitt Talk” was cancelled in September when Schnitt decided to leave Barstool Sports to pursue a new career path.

Since the ending of the show, Vizzoni has chosen to remain at Barstool and is currently working on multiple different projects. She reports feeling no rush to make a new career move, and is “waiting for the chips to fall where they may.”

Vizzoni’s work on “Schnitt Talk” led to a significant climb in her Instagram following. Due to this, Vizzoni reports that many people have expected her to begin her own show, but she is unsure whether she would want to continue sharing details of her personal life to an audience.

Vizzoni also reported that career path and goals have changed drastically since her time at college.

“You could have this degree, and learn all these things and think you’re gonna do all this; and then you end up having this random job that you learn on the spot right then and there,” Vizzoni said.

Although her original plan was to work in advertising, her work at Barstool Sports has given her opportunities in fields which she never considered. Through this experience, Vizzoni has learned valuable lessons which she thinks are important for students to know.

“Don’t worry about finding your title, like your dream job title; it’ll all work out,” Vizzoni said.

Vizzoni said she wants students to know that they don’t need to know what they want to do right now, or even on graduation day.

“No job is final,” Vizzoni said. “It’s all on a screwy path to wherever you’re going to go, and even wherever you’re going to end up isn’t the last step. There’s no final goal.”