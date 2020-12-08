UD artist spotlight: Krista Webster

Webster says the best piece of advice she received was from her high school art teacher, who told her not to “treat your art like it’s precious.”



Recent graduate Krista Webster discusses her inspiration and the UD art program’s influence on her growth.

Before her graduation in August, Krista Webster spent a lot of her time at the university expanding on her talents with digital art.

While Webster’s favorite mediums include ink, watercolor and digital art, she says that a lot of her work is mixed media. She says she prefers drawing to painting and uses a tablet that she connects to her computer to create digital pieces with her drawings as a base for her work. One of Webster’s favorite digital pieces was an illustrated magazine spread created about the D.C. Cherry Blossom Festival.

She highlighted Austrian painter Gustav Klimt, Italian painter Umberto Boccioni and illustrator Christina Mrozik as major influences on her work.

Webster had the most praise for Italian artist Marco Mazzoni, who she calls “incredible” and compares to Mrozik. Webster bought a book by Mazzoni, called “Journaux Troublés,” and showed some of the pieces that Mazzoni has in the book. Within, there’s interpretations of mental illnesses shown through colorful renditions of the anatomy of different animals.

“This entire book, he did an illustration for each mental illness,” Webster says while looking at the piece of a bird separated from its skeleton on the cover of the book. “I like anatomy, but I don’t like gore; so it’s a nice balance.”

Webster was also sure to highlight a few of her professors, including illustrator and designer Robyn Phillips. Webster has been Phillips’ student multiple times since her sophomore year.

“She’s incredible,” Webster says. “She is so, so smart and so good at explaining things. Sometimes she puts things in metaphorical terms which makes it hard, but she’s always spot on. In retrospect, she was right about everything she told me. Even if I didn’t want to hear it, she was still encouraging.”

The advice Webster’s professors are providing are evidently a prominent aspect of how they have stood out to her. She also highlighted the professor David Brinley.

“He was very encouraging and made me feel like I had potential,” Webster says. “Just his advice was always so spot on. He is a little bit more loose in terms of what you want to do with the concepts in your work, but at the time he gave me that advice, I really needed it. He’s inspired a lot of my work in his classes.”

According to Webster, her professors changed her work ethic and her process as an artist. She would focus so much on one piece, that she would end the semester with a single amazing piece and a couple others that weren’t quite up to her standards. Her professors caught onto this pattern and helped her rework her work process.

Webster said her favorite course was “Moving Images.” They looked at many types of artistic films, including performance art films and short films, as well as “something you’d see in a museum that has its own separate room,” Webster says.

“We looked at so many different films and made our own videos,” Webster says. “Mine were okay, but I so loved absorbing everything he had to say and watching these artistic films.”

As a graduate from the art department, Webster does feel that being a part of the university has set her apart.

“A lot of employers know that Delaware is a good school for design,” Webster says. “The facilities are great at UD for anything. As a design major there, I felt like I had all the tools. The alumni are really great and we interacted a lot with the alumni. I think having those connections was a crucial part of being in the art department at UD and the staff. The staff is so successful and have done so much with their lives before they became professors and are still doing things.”

Webster said she loved the art department’s work spaces, like the Senior Studio on the northern end of Central Campus. She felt that it was beneficial to have their own workspace away from their bedrooms.

Webster says the best piece of advice she received was from her high school art teacher, who told her not to “treat your art like it’s precious.”

“You need to keep making,” Webster elaborates. “Even if it’s just sketching or making something sh—y, it’s still part of the process.”

Webster describes the importance of somewhat removing one’s identity from the work produced, so development in the artistic process and technique in general can be made.

“You’re going to make better and more work, so that’s the most important thing to remember,” Webster concludes. “Better work ahead. Don’t hang onto your past pieces.”