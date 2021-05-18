UD Hillel and the univerity remember and honor the lives lost during The Holocaust

Hillel constructed a flag display on the North side of Memorial Hall: thousands of flags were placed into the ground, with each one representing 10,000 lives lost.

It took six straight hours to read 5,000 names of those who perished during the Holocaust. All of these hours and it only scratches the surface of the six million Jews who lost their lives at the hands of the Nazi Regime in Germany.

The university observed Holocaust Education Week from May 1 to 5, as it coincided with the religious holiday of Yom Hashoah. It has been both 70 years since the founding of the university’s Hillel chapter, as well as 76 years since World War II.

Previously, Hillel has hosted guest speakers, movie screenings and many in-person events. During this unique year, the Kristol Center for Jewish Life planned several symbolic events in memoriam, with these events becoming the first public display for which the university allowed groups of people to gather since March 2020.

The brothers of Alpha Epsilon Pi led “a walk to remember,” an event where members marched in silence, dressed in black and recited Jewish prayers. Hillel also constructed a flag display on the North side of Memorial Hall: thousands of flags were placed into the ground, with each one representing 10,000 lives lost.

The various colored flags represented all of the different groups of people killed during the Holocaust: the disabled, Roma, those who belonged to the LGBTQ community and so on.

Rabbi Nick Renner, Hillel’s senior Jewish educator, felt humbled and grateful to be able to share this memory with students, faculty and other volunteers on campus.

“It was a way of trying to encapsulate the totality of this thing that is sort of unimaginable,” Renner said. “What do you do with a number like 6 million? It was a way of holding sacred memory, uplifting people who died in all of these many communities.”

Renner said he was especially inspired by the graciousness of an anonymous bystander, who took the time to fix one of the broken flags placed on The Green — a blue flag representing 10,000 Jewish lives.

“One of the most striking things to me this year is that one of the flags broke, which is normal,” Renner said. “One of them, somebody taped it back together, and I found that to be such a lovely, beautiful thing. It has a little blue piece of tape at the bottom, and the fact that somebody stopped, during their day, in their time, and saw this display and thought, ‘Let me just help in this small, anonymous way.’”

As a Jewish student on campus, senior Rachel Silberman said she believes these educational activities are incredibly significant — not only to those that are Jewish, but also to those who are not.

“I do not think enough people are educated on the Holocaust,” Silberman said. “Because I grew up in a pretty antisemitic area, I try to educate all of my friends about it and other events and holidays, because I think that a lot of hate comes from ignorance and a lack of knowledge on the subject.”