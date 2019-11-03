UD Physical Therapy Clinic celebrates 25 years



This year, the University of Delaware Physical Therapy (UDPT) Clinic, an essential part of the university’s No. 1 nationally-ranked physical therapy program, turns 25.

The UDPT clinic is student-run and open to the public, allowing the students there to gain experience treating real patients before they begin work outside of the university. Students enrolled in the university’s program must complete three clinics: one in sports and orthopedics, one in neurologic and older adults and one in pediatrics, which is integrated in the local community.

“Before our students go on their externships, when they’re out and working with other physical therapists in their facilities, we have already supervised and seen them perform in all of those domains before they go out and work with other physical therapists,” Tara Manal, the director of clinical service and residency training and an associate professor in the UDPT Department, said.

Manal is a university alumnus and has been a part of the physical therapy program for 25 years. In that time, she said she has seen the program and clinic grow tremendously.

The clinic was previously located in the basement of McKinly Lab and was given very limited space. Lynn Snyder-Mackler, an alumna distinguished professor at university, recalled what she considered the challenges of working in a confined area in the program’s early days.

“When I first came, the clinic shared the same space as the [physical therapy] classroom,” Snyder-Mackler said. “We’d have to shove all of the desks out of the way to make room for patients, and then after, we’d have to move all the desks back in place and turn it back into a classroom.”

Manal said she believes the construction of the Science, Technology and Advanced Research (STAR) Campus, the clinic’s current facility for operation, was one of the main catalysts that sparked the growth of the program. STAR Campus became the official home of the physical therapy clinic in Jan. 2014, and the change in facilities allowed the program to increase their student count from 32 to 34 up to around 60.

“We couldn’t physically move to 60 [students] in the building we were in,” Manal said.

The new facility also increased the accessibility of the clinic for the general public and introduced the clinic to a wider variety of patients.

“When we moved here, the accessibility went through the roof, and with that our complexity of patients went through the roof,” Manal continued. “We’re actually seeing way more complex neurologically involved patients than we ever did in McKinly. So, we were able to expand our size, our physical number of students, but we were also able to expand our scope.”

In 2017, the UDPT program was ranked the number one physical therapy graduate program by the U.S. News and World Report, a feat which Snyder-Mackler believes is in large part due to the clinic.

“Our program is absolutely unique. It has made the clinic just as large a part in a student’s education as the in-classroom learning,” Snyder-Mackler said. “[The clinic] is the crown jewel of the PT department.”

One of the reasons the clinic is able to maintain such success is that direct patient access is legal in the state of Delaware. This means that an individual can attend a physical therapist for 30 days without a referral from a licensed medical or osteopathic physician. Consultation with an individual with prescriptive authority is required after the first 30 days. Direct access makes it easier for the clinic to attract patients from all over the Newark area.

The growth of the UDPT clinic is also beneficial to other student-run medical centers, as referrals allow for students studying a variety of medical fields to interact with patients.

“If there is a community person and they don’t have a primary care provider, then we can refer them to the nurse managed primary care center here, and they may become their primary care provider as well as a referral,” Manal said.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the clinic held a patient appreciation event to thank all of the people that come to the clinic to seek medical help and allow it to thrive.

“Our patients are actually teachers,” Manal said. “They give us the ability to impart in our students clinical excellence, and we really could not do it without them.”