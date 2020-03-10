UDaB canceled due to coronavirus outbreak



Kayleen Aures​/THE REVIEW

The university’s Alternative Break (UDaB) program has suspended all spring break programs scheduled for this semester.

The leadership of UDaB released a statement on their website.

“On behalf of the 2019-2020 UDaB Leadership team and Student Diversity and Inclusion we regret to inform you that due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) all UDaB programs are cancelled for spring break this semester,” the statement reads.

”Our priority is the health and safety of our community and the communities we serve. As such, we are following University of Delaware protocol and taking precautionary measures.”

Students will not be financially responsible for their program fees, and no fees will be charged to student accounts, the statement also said.

This is a developing story. Check back in frequently on UDReview.com for more updates.