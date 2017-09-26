UDaB gives presentation at Chamber of Commerce, discusses growth



Courtesy of Brendan Hickey

UDaB leadership was invited by the Rehoboth Chamber of Commerce to attend a general body lunch to discuss their work with social justice education.

For many, college spring break entails traveling with friends, lounging on the beach and partying in exotic locations. However, a growing group of university students have instead chosen to spend their spring and winter breaks giving back to communities all around the country.

The University of Delaware Alternative Break program (UDaB) has been expanding significantly in recent years.

On Sept. 20 Rebecca Robbins and Brendan Hickey attended the Rehoboth Chamber of Commerce general body lunch where they gave a presentation about the work UDaB does.

“We were invited just to spread the word about our program just because the president of the chamber of commerce saw one of our short clips on a local station,” Robbins, UDaB side leader trainer says. “We shared a lot about our program: shared our values, how our educational curriculum works, the strengths of our program and some of our challenges.”

Since UDaB’s beginning in 2011, the student-led program has expanded to winter break as well — this year, there will be 31 programs total.

According to Hickey, UDaB’s program coordinator, the group got an exceptional amount of media coverage last year. The West Virginia site was even featured nationally on Watters’ World, a segment on The O’Reilly Factor on Fox News.

After the segment aired, UDaB leadership began to receive emails commending their work. One of these emails was from the Rehoboth Chamber of Commerce, asking them to attend the general body lunch as special guests.

Hickey explained that he and Robbins talked a lot about the extent of their programs.

“We’re trying to explain how we don’t just do community service, but we’re a lot about social justice education,” he says.



Courtesy of Brendan Hickey



In addition to trying to highlight the social justice aspect of the program, UDaB is working on doing regular service outside of the spring and winter break programs, and they use the meeting as a chance to network locally.

“We were also there in some ways to build more relationships with people in Delaware, because we do a lot outside of the state,” Hickey says. “So we’re trying to do more inside of the state — not just over breaks, but on a regular basis.”

According to Robbins, the presentation was well received by the lunch attendees, many of whom did not know that the opportunity for students to go on an alternative break existed.

“There was one man that was really impressed with our partnership and actually offered us another partnership in the state of Delaware,” she says.

Program Coordinator at the Institute for Global Studies, Karen Lundin, been working with UDaB for five years and has witnessed its growing popularity.

“The growth has been exponential. The interest of the students to have a service opportunity has increased a thousandfold,” she says.

Due to this growth, the program has had to turn students away in the past. Each trip only has a limited number of students that can volunteer. In the future, however, they hope to expand to enough sites so that everybody who wants to volunteer will be able to.

“I feel incredibly honored to be able to work so much with UDaB and it’s something that I am truly passionate about,” Hickey says. “I feel like college would be nothing without it.”

To apply for Spring UDaB 2018 please visit http://sites.udel.edu/igs-udab/

