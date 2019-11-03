UDairy releases new cheese products



UDairy recently began selling cheese, a new product called Delaware Gold. This is one of several releases to come throughout the fall and next year.

The Delaware Gold is a “colby-style” cheese which takes two months to age. Jennifer Rodammer, the plant manager at UDairy, said they will be able to release different cheeses later on once aged, including cheddar and gouda which are planned for 2020.

“We’ve only been operating for just over three months,” Rodammer said. “So that’s why we don’t have a ton of options right now. But we’re looking forward to having a lot more variety.”

The Genuardi Food Innovation Laboratory was unveiled in April, presenting a plethora of new opportunities for students in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

“We’re really here for the educational purpose of everything,” Rodammer said. “We want to teach people the process and let them out into the world with some skills that they can apply.”

Outside of the classroom, UDairy lovers are now able to have all of these products delivered through a new online ordering system. The creamery will also soon release cheese gift boxes including three types of cheeses: Delaware Gold, Ole Mole and Bruschetta. The deluxe box will include those three cheeses as well as a cutting board, cheese knife and honey from the university’s farm.

Melinda Shaw, the director at UDairy, said there has been a lot of “great feedback” on the new cheese release.

“I think having a great snacking cheese that [people] can put on a cheese board or use in mac and cheese or grilled cheese is exciting,” Shaw said. “It’s pretty versatile so people are giving a lot of feedback about that.”

Samwell Cleary, a sophomore neuroscience major, has tried the cheese curds since they became available at the Provisions on Demand (POD) Markets on campus.

“They kind of just taste like string cheese,” Cleary said.

Cleary said he would not buy the Delaware Gold as it comes packages now. As a student living on campus, he does not cook often and would not use it. He would, however, try it as part of a meal prepared in the dining hall or on a sandwich sold at the POD, which may be an option in the coming months.

“We are going to do some coordinated specialty menu items with dining,” Shaw said. “It’s not going to be an everyday thing because we’re still pretty a small processing facility, but they’ll have, like, a meal of the month that will feature our cheese in some way.”

For now, Rodammer says that UDairy is focusing on cheese, but other dairy products are not out of the picture. Once the cheese production is mastered, she said UDairy would like to explore other options.

“Yogurt is also something that we would love to figure out how to make and again start teaching people,” Rodammer said. “It’d be great to do things like cream cheese and different spreads, things like that. But really any kind of dairy products that we could figure out how to do it, we would happily take on the challenge.”