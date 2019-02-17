UDance: A look inside the planning process, five weeks out



During last year’s 12-hour dance marathon, university students raised $2,019,210.48 to combat childhood cancer.

Each spring, thousands of students congregate in the Bob for the 12-hour UDance dance marathon, following months of preparation and fundraising. Occurring on March 24 this year,, those responsible for the behind-the-scenes preparation of UDance find themselves in the annual planning chaos of the final weeks.

And the expectations are high — last year’s UDance saw record-breaking success, the first ever to beat the two-million-dollars-raised threshold.

The executive board and groups planning the event are made up of 58 students broken into 15 teams, not including the many engagement coordinators, along with several faculty members and many other students. Each committee, with between two and six students, works on a different aspect of the event, all working towards a common goal: a successful event that raises as much money as possible for charity. Especially in these final weeks, each team spends an increasing amount of time together, working on their specific area.

The campus engagement team, for example, works to increase awareness, engagement and participation among different groups on campus. One of those groups is residence life.

Curtis Staropoli, a senior at the university, is one of the two co-residence life chairs and works with the representatives of each dorm to target people not in Greek life or a participating Registered Student Organization (RSO).

He said that he and his co-chair, Tesa Stone, work together well, complementing each other’s skills. For instance, Stone was previously a resident assistant, and has been an engagement coordinator for UDance for three years, and Staropoli said she uses that experience to make their team more successful.

“When it comes to our fundraising totals and our community outreach so far, I attribute a lot of our success to Tesa’s abilities,” Staropoli said.

The three students overseeing the whole apparatus — comprising the executive board — are Kiera Meighan and Maddie Mahoney, who are co-executive directors, along with Grace Perigaut, the assistant director.

“There’s so much passion at our school,” Meighan said. “Between the reps for athletics, the reps for RSO’s and the reps for Greek life, it’s pretty cool to see them want to kick it in high gear and find their why’s … and really put them into motion.”

Every year, UDance is centered around a central theme. While this year’s is still under wraps, it will be revealed on March 10 exclusively on social media, following a week of clues and teasers.

One other piece of the planning puzzle is booking entertainment, such as musical performances. Tryouts were held by the Entertainment Team to see which local talent will perform on March 24.

“They’re doing a great job making sure we have the best acts that we took from last year that people really enjoyed, as well as some additional new entertainment,” Staropoli said of the Entertainment Team.

Meighan also said that two crowd favorites from last year — Waldo and the Cardinal Shehan Choir from Baltimore, Md. — will be making return appearances due to heavy demand.

Meighan, rather than critiquing previous UDances and identifying areas for improvement, praised past events, saying that a shared goal every year is to keep increasing attendance and participation.

“It wouldn’t be possible without the entire UD community,” Meighan said.

She also said that a major priority of hers is to allow the families of the B+ Heroes, the children battling cancer, to tell their stories. They have all gone through so much, and each individual story provides even more meaning to the work that UDance is doing.

“It is very special, because it means that they’re very comfortable around us, and appreciate us so much that they’re willing to be vulnerable in front of thousands of people, which isn’t easy,” Meighan said.

Staropoli echoed a similar sentiment.

“Our biggest concern is making sure the B+ Heroes are as comfortable and happy as possible.”

The money raised every year goes towards the Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation, a charity that honors Andrew McDonough, a Wilmington teen who died of leukemia at age 14 in 2007. B+ was his blood type, and serves as an inspirational message for all of the families that the charity has been able to help.

“[The amount of money raised] really represents how many families we were able to help, and how much we were able to help them,” Meighan said of her fourth UDance event. “So, I really just can’t wait to meet the families this year … even more families than we were able to help last year.”