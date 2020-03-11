UDance cancelled due to coronavirus concerns



Sam Ford/THE REVIEW

On Tuesday, students were notified that this year’s UDance event is cancelled due to concerns about coronavirus.



BY

Staff Reporter

UDance is a dance marathon held annually to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer. All of the proceeds benefit the B+ foundation. The event was scheduled for March 22.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that communities work to limit the number of mass gatherings to limit the spread of the virus.

According to the CDC, a mass gathering is “a planned or spontaneous event with a large number of people in attendance that could strain the planning and response resources of the community hosting the event, such as concerts, festivals, conferences, worship services, and sporting events.”

Because UDance is attended by approximately 4,000 individuals every year, it fits the CDC definition.

In an update posted to the UDance website, the decision to cancel the event was made to protect the health of students, faculty members, community members and B+ Heroes.

In spite of the cancellation, those involved with UDance will continue fund-raising efforts. The update encouraged the use of social media to promote “UDance 2020” as to not negate the effort put into it thus far.

“Now more than ever, we encourage everyone to Live Like Andrew and ‘Be Positive,’” Paige Boyadjis and Allison Worm, co-executive directors of UDance, wrote.