UDance goes online, raises $1.7 million

A 12-hour philanthropic dance marathon had been the pinnacle of UDance fundraising efforts since its inception in 2007. This year, UDance did not happen as a heavily-attended dance marathon in the Bob Carpenter Center due to concerns about coronavirus. However, the organization still raised $1,700,117.32.

The money UDance raised will support the B+ Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing money and support to fighting childhood cancer.

While the university canceled the official UDance event, fundraising efforts continued, and the emphasis on March 22 as the culmination of these efforts remained.

Despite news of the cancellation, those involved with UDance this year continued to fundraise through social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook. Throughout the day of March 22, UDance touted a “Virtual Experience” through its Instagram page. The Instagram page featured numerous B+ Heroes, kids currently battling cancer or having beat it.

From 2007 to 2019, the amount of UDance raised has increased. In 2007, UDance raised $8,000, whereas in 2019, the organization broke its own record for the thirteenth consecutive time and raised $2,252,081.70. The $1,700,117.32 raised by UDance 2020 closely mirrors the $1,702,667.81 raised in 2016, a year in which the event was held under normal conditions.

Although UDance did not occur in the Bob Carpenter Center this year, its ability to continue through social media allowed it to meet success similar to years past.

