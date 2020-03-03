UD’s chapter of Delta Gamma closes its doors after nearly three decades on campus



After nearly 26 years on campus, the Zeta Chi chapter of Delta Gamma has closed its doors. Founded in November of 1994, the sorority of nearly 70 members was shut down due to low membership count.

In a press release, Delta Gamma President Wilma Johnson Wilbanks announced the decision to withdraw the charter of the Zeta Chi chapter.

“Though the chapter has received substantial additional support for several years, the chapter has been unable to meet our Fraternity Standards for Collegiate Chapters in terms of their membership growth and sustainability,” Wilbanks said.

Sisters of the sorority are still dealing with their major loss.

“We’re still trying to wrap our head around it,” Joy Paganucci, a communication major and the vice president of communications for Zeta Chi, said.

Paganucci stated that the chapter initially went on probation last March due to low membership count.

“A lot of us didn’t know how serious it was,” Paganucci said. “We were doing COB, continuous open biddings, to try to get new members, not just through formal recruitment. It’s kind of difficult when greek life [membership] in general has been going down.”

According to Paganucci, the chapter received news of a year-long probation in March, in hopes that they could increase their member count within the time frame. However this time frame was seemingly cut short.

“In November, two women from executive offices came into our chapter and announced to us that we’re having a 60-day chapter closure period, which was before our probation had ended,” Paganucci said. “The thing is, the 60-day period would end before we got back to school, which is before formal recruitment. So it was kind of hard to prove to them that we could turn it around when we didn’t have the opportunity to go through that.”

The members of the chapter, as well as other sorority sisters from across the country, were allowed to write letters in opposition to the closure.

Grace Simonson, the chapter president and neuroscience major, tried to communicate the efforts of the chapter to its executive office.

“When I wrote a letter to [the executive office], I said that I understood why they were making this decision,” Simonson said. “But I was hoping for one more chance.”

However, not all of the sorority sisters felt that way.

“There were certain members who agreed with the decision,” Simonson said. “They saw other members sacrificing a lot in terms of their time and grades [in order to run the sorority] and they didn’t want that burden on future members.”

Paganucci’s own statement echoed that of Simonson’s.

“Having less members makes a lot of things more difficult for a sorority,” Paganucci said. “There are certain requirements we have to meet, [like involvement on campus]. It’s hard when you have less members, those members have to do more. Our dues also have to be more [costly].”

In January, the chapters received news through email that this spring semester would be their last.

“We’re still acting like we’re a regular chapter, going through the regulations, but by the summer it will be gone,” Paganucci said.

Paganucci and Simonson both stated that there were other factors that affected the low recruitment, despite the continuous efforts of Zeta Chi sisters, including their continuous open bidding. This meant that instead of participating in formal rush, potential sisters could join the chapter by attending smaller events throughout the year.

“There are certain stereotypes about what a ‘sorority girl’ is, or about different sororities on campus,” Simonson said.

Paganucci also stated that a large part of recruitment depended on word of mouth, as well as the reputation of a sorority.

“Some freshman may not think that we’re that cool,” Paganucci said. “Stuff that they’ve been hearing around like we’re ‘different.’”

Paganucci said that low recruitment has been a trend for Zeta Chi, with current membership being 70 in comparison to last year’s 103 members, the result of a successful recruitment year. The average membership count of the university’s Panhellenic sororities was 182 as of the Fall 2019 semester.

“I personally think it would have been great just to have a smaller chapter because I like knowing everyone in our chapter,” Paganucci said. “At the end of the day, if Delta Gamma, as a business isn’t making enough money, then it’s probably not the best for them to have us.”

In regards to the future, Paganucci states that since the chapter sisters have been initiated as part of Zeta Chi, they will not be able rush to be a part of any other Panhellenic sorority, though they can join non-Panhellenic sororities, such as service-oriented or professional sororities. However, she states that she got everything that she could have wanted from a sorority by being a part of Zeta Chi.

Despite the fact that Zeta Chi’s sisterhood will last beyond its closing, Simonson wished that she could share their story to new generations of sisters.

“Our story is that we really cared about each other,” Simonson said. “I knew the names of all 70 girls and we were all friends.”