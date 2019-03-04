@udthrift: Sustainable clothes at your doorstep



Courtesy of @udthrift/THE REVIEW

D.J. Jones manages the instagram-based company, @udthrift, whose motto is, “Makin’ UD look dope.”.

BY

Senior Reporter

In 2012, Macklemore bestowed the secrets behind how to find affordable clothing on the world with his single “Thrift Shop.” Since then, thrifting has grown increasingly popular, accelerated by YouTube vloggers and social-media stylists.

Thrifting has a multitude of perks: it’s cheap, it’s a great source for vintage clothing and, most of all, it’s sustainable.

It’s not exactly easy to do on campus, though. The only second-hand store near campus is the Goodwill on Main Street, and not many people want to walk a mile from North Campus to go shopping.

@udthrift, an Instagram-based retail store run by students, for students, solves that issue. It goes by the mantra “Makin’ UD look Dope,” and allows students to buy cheap, fashionable clothing from the comfort of their dorm room.

The account is managed by D.J. Jones, a senior at the university. Jones started thrifting a few years ago at the recommendation of his sister.

“I just started going to thrift stores like Goodwill, and whatever local shops I could find,” Jones says. “It’s a really fun experience to find something that you know is worth a lot of money, or just unique.”

A marine biology major, Jones is passionate about the environment, and, accordingly, one of his biggest motivators for thrifting is its smaller ecological footprint.

“There’s so much clothing being wasted now — all the mass-producing fast fashion and everything, there’s just so much stuff that’s not being used,” Jones says. “There’s so much excess clothing in thrift stores, and if it doesn’t get bought at thrift stores, it just ends up getting thrown out. It just contributes to more and more waste.”

At the beginning of this semester, Jones decided to expand his initiative to other students across campus.

“I got to a point where I didn’t really need any more clothes for myself, so I wanted to start sharing this passion with other people on campus,” Jones says.

To top it all off, he’ll deliver anywhere on campus for absolutely no charge.

“I’m poor. I don’t have any money to spend on clothes,” says Anna-Colette Haynes, a freshman majoring in Art Conservation at the university who recently followed the account for both financial and aesthetic reasons.

Shervin Varughese, a senior biochemistry major at the university, emphasizes the communal intentions of the page.

“It really is for [university] students, and [university] students should make the most out of it,” Varughese says.