Uncanny and invigorating: An evening with Amen Dunes and ARTHUR (Union Transfer, Philadelphia, 1/30)

Courtesy of Ryan Fey

The raw emotion of McMahon’s vocal delivery were matched by his visceral facial expressions.

BY

Music and Society Editor

As the lights dimmed, an apocalyptic intro of churning bass and tolling bells silenced the audience at Union Transfer with a mesmerizing, dreadful drone. Silently taking the stage, Damon McMahon and his backing band wielded their instruments and shared a communal look of unbridled focus.

The lineup of Amen Dunes changes, but the lineup currently on tour consists of various noteworthy musicians. Multi-instrumentalist “Delicate” Steve Marion is on guitar, Daniel ‘Dandy’ McDowell on bass (who has a superb fashion-sense, sporting a beret and high-waisted bell bottoms), Raffaele Martirani (Panoram) on synth and keyboard and Darren Beckett on drums.

Launching into the first song, the grandiosity of the band’s tone was immediately evident. The gorgeous bombast of the drums, bass, synth and guitars seamlessly played off one another in creating a powerful sonic texture. The projected background of interlocking, abstract interlace patterns encapsulated the technical complexity and beauty of the performance.

Soaring above the complex mix was McMahon’s stunning voice. Skillfully singing with natural vibrato and a tinge of grit, his voice had impeccable character that was revealed more so in the live performance than on the band’s recordings. In curling his upper lip on the right side and baring his teeth upon delivery, McMahon made the emotion of his lyrics palpable.

At many points throughout the performance, the band would fully lock into a groove that had electric energy. The bandmates would make eye contact with each other and little satisfactory smiles would crack through their serious veneer. McDowell had a particular awareness in his bass-playing that sensed the ebb and flow of melody and morphed into whatever tempo or emotion was appropriate.

Courtesy of Ryan Fey

With unbridled focus, Delicate Steve elevated the guitar into an otherworldly tool, shaking the room and transporting the audience to another dimension.

The most memorable moment of the show came a little over halfway through, when McMahon and “Delicate” Steve performed a song by themselves and the other members looked on reverently. Doing a moving rendition of Tim Buckley’s “Song to the Siren,” the two wielded an emotive power that artists strive for in performance. The illumination of the two with overhead spotlights enhanced the atmosphere and portrayed them as literally glowing.

Playing twelve songs, the band’s set mainly focused on material from their superb 2018 album “Freedom,” but there were selections from their albums “Through Donkey Jaw” (2011) and “Love” (2014) as well. The “Freedom” songs were elevated in the live setting, giving them a grander and more cinematic quality. The live show revealed many nuances and details in the songs that are largely unseen on the dense production of the recording.

It would be a severe oversight not to mention the opening band ARTHUR, who were playing a hometown show. Exuding a lovable quirkiness, the endearingly awkward set was highly enjoyable. Embodying the DIY nature of bedroom pop and the sheer experimentation that can come from it, they won over the hearts of many in attendance. Arthur himself stole the show with his bizarre nasally voice, high turtleneck and tendency to juul at the conclusion of every song.

Courtesy of Ryan Fey

Arthur’s dazzling studded guitar strap perfectly embodies the confusion and unpredictability of his music in it’s aesthetic contradiction to the overall sound.

Seeing Amen Dunes and ARTHUR revealed the modern vitality of experimental music and the excitement in witnessing strange art in person. These bands sound unlike anyone else and have an admirable commitment to their respective visions. Despite the obvious differences in sound, Amen Dunes and ARTHUR function in the same sphere pushing boundaries and prophetically telling everyone not to be afraid of getting a little weird.

Amen Dunes Setlist

Satudarah

Lonely Richard

Blue Rose

Calling Paul the Suffering

Bedroom Drum

Freedom

Song to the Siren (Tim Buckley Cover)

Splits are Parted

Believe

Skipping School

Time

Miki Dora