Uncertainty for sorority and fraternity recruitment brings forth a new “Zoom rush”

​The pandemic has brought forth yet another use for Zoom: Greek life rush.​

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter

When it comes to spring recruitment for the 2021 semester, Catherine Kostulas, the president of the Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority said that she believes that “it is important to keep the safety of our sisters and potential new members at the forefront of our minds.”

While it is unclear what will happen in the upcoming semester, the Panhellenic chairs say that they find themselves lucky to hold recruitment in the spring, so they can watch how other Panhellenic communities across the United States are going about recruitment during the pandemic.

“We get to see what other Panhellenic Conference Organizations across the U.S. have conducted,” Kostulas said. “We’re hoping to take the advantages from other fall recruitments and decide what practices we would like to mirror, and brainstorm new ways to do things as well.”

Since it is unknown what the coronavirus situation will be in the future, Kostulas believes that operating online will be the safest option.

Rho Gamma Perry Salberg, leader of recruitment, said that as of now, recruitment is going to be online with hopes that the final day of recruitment can be held in person. More definite decisions will be made at the end of the semester.

This fall, fraternities will be involved with a virtual rush. Each fraternity will be required to attend one of these events but are not forced to accept new members.

Joshua Elberfeld, the president of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, said that “[the] IFC (interfraternity council) has organized a rush through Zoom, so all IFC-recognized fraternities have to participate.”

Zoom rush has been successful thus far for a number of fraternities.

Ryan Pratt, a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon, said that their Zoom rush is “going great.”

“Our national chapter has done an excellent job of helping us recruit and find new members via Zoom,” Pratt said. “We’ve been helping other new chapters on campus get used to the Zoom rush and have found it very beneficial working with them.”

Each fraternity will be given a slotted time of when they are having their rush events as well as the links needed to join the Zoom calls.

If all goes well this fall for fraternity rush, there is a possibility for the spring that it could be held virtual again, or return back to face-to-face rush, albeit with some modifications that accommodate coronavirus restrictions.