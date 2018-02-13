Understaffed Student Involvement Office to affect RSOs for near future



Following the departure of two staff members, the Student Involvement Office is working to fill the positions and make sure things run smoothly for RSOs.

Over the course of Winter Session 2018, the Student Involvement Office saw two of its staff members, Nicholas Oliver and Lydia Davis, both administrative assistants, leave the office. As of the beginning of the semester, those vacancies have not yet been filled.

In an email to executive officers of Registered Student Organizations (RSOs), Alex Keen, the assistant director of RSOs at University Student Centers said that he “would be surprised if these vacancies will be filled before February.”

In that same email, Keen said that the office would be making several changes to the system that the office uses to process RSO requests that would be in effect until at least the end of the 2018 spring semester. The change is expected to make slower for that duration.

Keen also noted several changes that would be taking place. One change is that Request for Check forms, which are used to reimburse purchases made by RSOs, will be processed on Fridays only. Also, Internal Balance reviews will only be produced at the end of each month.

Forms that are done through StUDent Central now must be submitted at least two weeks in advance of the date that the services are needed. Contracts for performers and UDW-8 forms, which are required for any request for Honorarium or Payment of a non-U.S. citizen, also will need to be submitted at least two weeks prior to the scheduled event date.

Recognition Day, which is meant for university students who wish to establish new RSOs, will only be scheduled for one date this spring semester, as opposed to multiple dates in past years. The tentative date for Recognition Day is March 9.

Elizabeth Albera, as treasurer of E-52 Student Theatre, has frequently worked with the Student Involvement Office. She said that the proceeds from ticket sales and the money allocated to them by the university go into their own bank account, set up through the Student Involvement Office.

Albera also said that members of E-52 purchase things that they need for their productions with their own money. When that happens, they save the receipts, which are then approved and reimbursed by the Student Involvement Office. She also said that she works with the Student Involvement Office to deposit money into their account and to approve contracts for their performances.

Albera said that when at full staff, the Student Involvement Office was very helpful and said that they, “took the time to ensure that each treasurer knew what they were doing and had all their questions answered.”

She said that the current understaffing of the Student Involvement Office should not affect E-52 too severely, saying, “the biggest change for me is that it’s going to take longer for things to get approved.”

“This means that when students are putting money up to pay for things for our shows, it may take a little longer for them to get their money back,” Albera continued.

When asked for a timetable for the Student Involvement Office’s return to full capacity, Keen said that the Student Involvement Office is currently interviewing candidates for several positions. In order to maintain the status quo, Keen said that student staff members in the Student Involvement Office are working more hours. The Student Involvement Office has also hired a paid staff member to assist with miscellaneous tasks. Keen said that he hopes that the Student Involvement Office will be back at full capacity and function in the near future.