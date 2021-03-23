UnDoc UD Symposium: The Voices of DACA

Undocumented and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students usually struggle with feeling safe about their citizenship status and are more often than not unable to discuss the details of their experiences.

Editor’s note: Milli Bravo previously used to be a part of The Review as a staff reporter. Bravo did not take part in the reporting or editing of this article.

“It’s very isolating,” Milli Bravo, an undocumented student at the university, said. “And even if there are people that are able and willing to help on the outside, we just can’t come out and say what our status is, or maybe we just really don’t feel comfortable saying our status.”

On Saturday, March 6, Student Diversity and Inclusion held a symposium entitled “UnDocUD: Voices exploring experiences, challenges, and solutions related to DACA and undocumented status.” The panel’s speakers featured students, community members, administrators and a legal representative and was moderated by Graciela Perez, a doctoral student in the department of sociology and criminal justice.

Sonia Robles, an assistant professor in the department of history, initiated the event with a brief background on immigration. She spoke about how people were bought, sold and persecuted to work for governments and tribes in stealing and purchasing land. She also cited acts such as the 1848 Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 and the Immigration Act of 1924.

“So, despite this reality, for generations immigrants have bought into education as key to a life of American exceptionalism,” Robles said.

Speaking on the difference between DACA and undocumented status, Perez explained that DACA “provides eligible undocumented youth with a temporary administrative relief from deportation, a work permit pursuant to underlying regulations and a social security number.”

“[An undocumented person] does not possess authorized permission to remain in the United States, they lack the legal paperwork such as a visa or a green card, temporary status or citizenship that allows them to be in the United States,” Perez said, explaining the differences between the two statuses.

Providing a legal perspective, Newark immigration attorney Judith Muñoz spoke of her experience with DACA applicants. She clarified the logistics of applying for DACA and mentioned advanced parole, a permit that allows you to travel outside of the United States.

According to Muñoz, a particularly controversial part of the process is the possibility of a DACA application being denied. Despite this fear, Muñoz said that in her experience, DACA applicants have not been involved in removal proceedings in the U.S. A denial of an application essentially brings an applicant back to “square one.”

Bravo spoke about her experience being undocumented. She came to the United States from Ecuador at nine years old. When applying to college, she faced barriers with her guidance counselor, who could not help her because she did not have the right documentation. Ultimately, she had to outsource and find other people who could help her apply to colleges and universities.

The university currently treats Bravo as an international student, although she is not, and she has to pay out-of-state tuition despite being a Delaware resident.

She described struggling financially due to her low income status and limited resources. Like most of her peers, she said she had to work numerous jobs in order to be considered financially stable with the university.

Despite her discomfort with telling people her status, Bravo said, “I really, really think we should talk about it. And that’s why I tell everyone I am [undocumented] at this point … what else do I have to lose?”

Àngeles Ramirez, another undocumented student, also shared her personal experiences. She said she started her DACA application when she was around 18, and it was expensive for her. She had to reach out for assistance with her with her application and didn’t feel like there were many resources available to her.

“At one point, I did think, ‘Okay, maybe I won’t be able to get an undergrad degree or master’s degree,’ because sometimes, some of the choices I make are more okay,” Ramirez said. “Just the benefit[s] outweigh the risk[s]. If I do continue my education, and there’s the risk I won’t be here two years from now, just the benefit of continuing my education and not getting my degree, outweigh[s] the risk of what might happen … There’s just a lot of limitations,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez’s experience with her citizenship status differed from the previous student speaker. She did not have any issues with her status, and she was able to tell people who understood and empathized with her situation.

However, at the university, some of these students still face discomfort and isolation in a variety of ways.

“More so what concerns me [is] that we have students on campus that don’t feel like they can show up as [their] authentic selves,” Fatimah Conley, the university’s interim chief diversity officer said. “It really saddens me because everybody should be able to show up in their lives [as] their authentic selves and not be concerned with judgment or shame, much less incarceration, deportation or whatever other societal remedies they may face.”

Responding to what can be done to better this issue, a student said that openly telling people about their respective status can help get the conversation started. She mentioned how this topic can be “taboo” but also stressed the importance of talking about it.

“It’s not our job for [other people] to feel better [about our status],” the student said.

The symposium concluded with a variety of resources for undocumented and DACA students.

The Office of the Dean of Students within the Division of Student Life provides guidance to DACA and undocumented students: https://sites.udel.edu/studentlife/daca/

Mental Health and Wellbeing Services: https://sites.udel.edu/counseling/daca/

A potential source of scholarship information is Immigrants Rising: https://immigrantsrising.org/

College/scholarship info for Dreamers: https://thedream.us/scholarships/

UD Anti-Racism Initiative: https://sites.udel.edu/antiracism-initiative/ (Subcommittee on DACA and Undocumented Student Support)