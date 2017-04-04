Unexpected connections: Morris Library’s exclusive look into Victorian England



The university’s Special Collections Gallery offers a look into the past with works by Victorian authors and artists.

“Victorian Passions: Stories from the Mark Samuels Lasner Collection” has everything from portraits of Charles Dickens taken by his daughter, to first-edition works of Victorian literature. There is even a lock of hair that belonged to Elizabeth Siddal, who was a model and muse for many artists during that time period. She eventually died from an overdose of drugs.

Lasner donated his collection of more than 9,500 works by Victorian authors and artists to the university’s Special Collections in the Morris Library. While it is located just on the second floor of Morris, the pieces in the collection offer a window into the past.

“These pieces are filled with strings of connections of how writers and artists link up to each other, and how the whole group of these outsiders, in many cases because of their politics or class or origins as the children of immigrants got together,” Margaret Stetz, the Mae and Robert Carter Professor of Women’s Studies and the curator of the exhibit, says. “They formed these networks and moved from the margins to the center and changed British culture.”

Siddal’s husband, Dante Gabriel Rossetti, found her and was so upset by her death that he cut off a lock of her hair and buried poems that he had been writing with her.

“Turns out that was the only copy and years later had second thoughts and he had her dug up and he used that copy for the creation of the manuscript,” Stetz says.

A version of this manuscript can be seen inscribed by Siddal’s husband, Dante Gabriel Rossetti, to another feminist writer of that period, Barbara Bodichon, who also happened to have painted a portrait of Siddal earlier.

“Everybody is connected to everybody else in that period,” Lasner says. “All the creative figures, even if they didn’t know each other personally, they knew of their work, they’re writing letters, going to parties. It’s this wonderful world that I like very much. For each person that I find, it connects to another person. There is a sense of unexpected connections.”

Lasner wanted to donate his work to the university so that it can be enjoyed by students, faculty and anyone who happens to walk by.

“It’s the right place for it,” Lasner says. “The collection will be looked after and it will be available to anybody who is interested and it will be a catalyst for the university to do more with its material culture studies.”

English faculty from all over the country attended a two-day symposium honoring the collection, hosted by the Morris Library the week before break.

Margaretta Frederick, the curator of the Delaware Art Museum, says the landscape of Victorian artist May Morris increased knowledge and potential study of her. She also says that one of the other focuses of the exhibit, Bodichon, will also be featured at the Delaware Art Museum in the near future.

“The exhibition is just the tip of the iceberg,” Lasner says.

For Lasner, it was destiny that he began accumulating such a vast collection. He grew up with his grandparents in the 1950s, where he met their friend Mrs. Hayes, who knew Robert Browning, William Morris, and other Victorian figures.

Hayes ended up giving him his first piece of the collection — hand-painted tiles and a tea set that had been her parents’ wedding present from Morris.

“That’s why I love collecting these things because it makes me think of my childhood,” Lasner says. “It feels now like destiny that I was meant to collect these things.”

He does not want people who lack knowledge of the Victorian culture to shy away from the exhibit.

“You don’t have to be an expert in literature to enjoy the collection,” he says. “Part of it is just pointing out the stories behind them and the connections that they make.”

While he could not name a favorite of his from the exhibit, it usually is the latest object that he bought.

“If you think of these fictional characters that everyone knows, if you think of the late 19th century and start with Dickens and Dracula and Sherlock Holmes, even if you don’t know the books, you know the movies,” Lasner says. “And they’re upstairs, they’re in the exhibition. They are very accessible things.”

The “Victorian Passions” exhibition can be found on the second floor of Morris Library in Special Collections and will remain on display until June 2.