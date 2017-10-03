Unified Theater shines a ‘spotlight on ability’



Unified Theater participants rehearse for their annual show.

Every Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., a group of students gather to sing, dance and act, but their focus isn’t on performing.

Unified Theater aims to break down the barriers that often exist between those with mental or physical limitations and normally abled individuals.They accomplish this by eliminating the idea that the group’s disabled members need special roles or help. Instead, everybody works together as equals to put on the show.

The national organization began in Connecticut in 2002, but the university chapter, which meets in Gore 310, began four years ago, according to its president, senior Haley McDonald.

“It’s not a place just for kids with disabilities, it’s not a place just for kids without disabilities, it’s a place where everybody’s welcome,” McDonald says.

The Unified Theater national website lists five “must-dos” for each chapter. These include not having “buddies, partners, or different roles based on ability,” and ” includes students of all abilities, interest and backgrounds.”

Another one of these “must- dos” is, “participants must be from the same peer age group.” Because of this, many of the students who participate in Delaware’s chapter are from the university’s Career and Life Studies Certificate (CLSC) program.

The CLSC program began in 2011, and allows students with various disabilities to attend the university, earn a two- year certificate and participate in student life.

According to the university website, “CLSC provides integrated academic, career/technical, and independent living instruction in preparation for gainful employment.”

CLSC student Calley Robichaud was active in her high school choir, and was excited at the chance to get back into singing when she heard about Unified Theater through a friend.

Unified Theater offers students like Robichaud a chance to pursue singing, dancing and acting while allowing their reach to extend beyond the stage.

“It’s not just about the theater, it’s about the message behind it,” McDonald says. “We let people show off their abilities.”

In addition to their weekly meetings and rehearsals, the group also hosts outings and parties.

Unified Theater executive board member Kenneth Gonzalez discovered the organization at the activities fair during his freshman year.

“I went to the first meeting and I realized that not only are these people creative and know how to make sure that everybody is included, they also are really funny and know how to have a good time,” he says. “It just made me happy. There was a movie night, and there was a Halloween party.”

While members enjoy spending time together outside of the club, their main focus is decising a musical they can put on at the end of each year, which everybody in the club works together to write, choreograph and perform.

Some of their previous musicals have been entitled, “The Drama at Drama Club” and “Murder in Candyland.”

“It’s not going to be super prestigious like a Broadway show, but it’s our show, and we get to have fun with it because it makes us laugh,” Gonzalez says. “They accept you for you you are, and whatever makes you you they find a way to incorporate it.”

The biggest challenge the club is facing this year is recruiting more members as many people involved graduated in spring, 2017. However, describing what they do to new potential members is not an easy task, according to McDonald, because most current members participate not for the volunteer service, but for the enjoyment of it.

“I’m doing what’s right because we are all college students and we should all be able to hang out with each other,” she says.