University announces all students will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on April 6

Today, the university announced that all students above the age of 16 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine issued by the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) as of Tuesday, April 6.

Sam Ford/THE REVIEW

BY

Managing News Editor

Gov. John Carney and the DPH said today that all Delawareans aged 16 or older will be eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccines at most public vaccination sites, including: pharmacies, community vaccination sites and mass vaccination events hosted by the state.

In an email sent from José-Luis Riera, the vice president of Student Life, and Dr. Tim Dowling, the director of the university’s Student Health Services, the student body was alerted to this new update and specified that “ALL students, including those who are not permanent residents of Delaware,” will become eligible. The statement also urged all students to get the vaccine once available.

According to Carney and DPH’s announcement, at 10 a.m. on April 6, all Delawareans above the age of 16 can begin to register on Delaware’s COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, which can be found here. As of March 30, it still stands that requests are currently limited to those aged 50 and older.

Pharmacies can begin vaccination on the new age groups, but medical providers such as “primary care doctors, specialty providers, and hospital systems” will only vaccinate Delaware residents aged 16 to 64 with moderate to high-risk conditions and disabilities. The full list of eligible medical conditions can be found here.

However, as is standard, Dowling and Riera emphasized that “eligibility and registration does not guarantee that the vaccine will be immediately available,” elaborating that invitations to state-held vaccination events depend on supply and will continue to be prioritized based on age and medical risk. Regardless, university identification will be required on-site at state vaccine events.

The email also noted that students who have already received their first Pfizer or Moderna dose in another state are eligible to get their second dose in the state of Delaware and must get the same vaccine. In terms of students who received their first dose in Delaware and would like to receive the second in another state, students were advised to confirm with that state’s specific department of public health.

With 439,391 doses administered as of March 29, the announcement has officially made all adults in Delaware eligible for the vaccine.

The university is working with the state to offer vaccination events “on or near campus in the coming weeks.” Those looking for university-specific vaccination information should submit inquiries to coronavirus@udel.edu.

Regardless of vaccination status, on-campus students will still be required to participate in the university’s COVID-19 testing program, as will off-campus students if they are randomly selected for testing. The email reminded students that they must continue to wear face coverings, maintain physical distancing and still follow health and safety protocols even after they have been vaccinated.