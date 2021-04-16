University announces dining halls and student centers to reopen April 17, updates on vaccinations

Yesterday, the university announced that they will be resuming in-person dining on campus as of 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 17. This includes all campus dining halls and food courts in both the Trabant and Perkins Student Centers.

Jacob Baumgart/THE REVIEW

BY

Managing News Editor

Yesterday, the university announced that they will be resuming in-person dining on campus as of 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 17. This includes all campus dining halls and food courts in both the Trabant and Perkins Student Centers.

The decision to reopen dining halls comes from “positive actions by UD students,” according to an email sent out by the university.

Students are directed to utilize specific designated entrances for in-person dining: Academy Street for Caesar Rodney Dining Hall and the Main entrance for Pencader Dining Hall. The email specified that all facilities will have reduced seating and asked patrons not to linger or loiter after meals to allow for others to use dining space.

For to go or pick-up dining, students are directed to utilize Caesar Rodney’s South Green entrance and Pencader’s “Terrace” entrance.

The university is still permitting outdoor congregations for dining if students remain physically distanced but offered the reminder that students cannot gather in residence halls for meals, whether it be in lounges or study rooms.

More information will be sent to meal-plan holders today, April 15.

The email also promoted an upcoming COVID-19 vaccination event in Dover on April 16. This will be the fourth vaccination event the university has held this month.

The event is meant specifically for students and employees “of all higher education institutions in Delaware” to receive their first Pfizer dose between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Memorial Hall Gymnasium at Delaware State University, 1200 North DuPont Highway. Second doses will be set for May 7, according to the email.

All Delaware residents and university students above the age of 16 are now eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations at participating pharmacies, community vaccination sites and mass vaccination sites held by the state of Delaware. This includes university students regardless of whether they are permanent Delaware residents.

On-campus students are still required to be tested every week, even students that are fully vaccinated. Student Health Services is still performing random selection for off-campus students to take compulsory COVID-19 testing. Further, the Human Resources Office is randomly selecting staff to test at the UD Testing Centers. All tests are by appointment only — no walk-ins are permitted.



The email further promoted community vaccination sites for the next week. The state of Delaware is hosting a site at Lot #6 on North Campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 16. New Castle County is hosting a drive-thru testing site on STAR Campus from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 17, with walk-ups accepted. The state of Delaware is hosting a second site at the Hollingsworth parking lot on the corner of North College and Cleveland Avenues, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 20.