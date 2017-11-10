University announces renovation and expansion plans for Delaware Athletics



Delaware Stadium first opened in 1952.

As part of the university’s largest-ever engagement and fundraising campaign, which hopes to raise $750 million by June 2020, Delaware Athletics will receive several upgrades, including the renovation of Delaware Stadium and the construction of a brand new athletic center on South campus.

The $60 million project, “Build Our Home”, to renovate the football Stadium and build an athletic center focused on student-athlete career and personal development, “will truly define what it means to be a Blue Hen and put Delaware First, where we belong,” according to the project’s Crowdfunding page.

The Delaware First campaign was launched at the “Delaware First Festival”, a three-hour event that took place Thursday afternoon on The Green. University President Dennis Assanis, Interim Vice President for Student Life José-Luis Riera, Associate Dean for Social Sciences David Wilson and Athletic Director Chrissi Rawak all spoke at the event.

Phase one of the athletic renovation project will focus on the west (home) side of the stadium. Upgrades will include the addition of chair backs to three middle sections on the home side, a new Stadium Club space with a bar, food and access to exclusive club seating, an enhanced press box for game production staff, coach viewing and media coverage and new restrooms and concessions. Future phases will begin after fundraising and construction are complete for phase one.

Delaware Stadium, which currently has the second-highest seating capacity in the CAA at 22,000, opened in 1952 and underwent several seating expansions between 1964 and 1975. Permanent lighting was added in 2000 and a high-definition video board was added in 2008.

As the football program stalled in recent years, collecting a combined record of 26-31 from 2012-2016 — the worst five-year stretch for the program since the 1960s — fan frustration mounted not only from team performance, but also as a result of the old and outdated facility. Although other university athletic facilities, like the Bob Carpenter Center, the Delaware Field House and the Carpenter Sports Building, have grown and improved in recent years, Delaware Stadium has not.

Delaware’s most consistent and competitive rival, James Madison University, renovated its football stadium from 2009-2011. Bridgeforth Stadium, which had less than 16,000 seats in 2010, now has a capacity of 24,877, the largest in the CAA and the 13th largest in the FCS. As of fall 2017, JMU’s total enrollment was 22,667, while Delaware’s total enrollment was 23,009.

Plans for the Athletic Center indicate that it will be built between the Delaware Fieldhouse and the Bob Carpenter Center, just in front of the home side of Delaware Stadium.

The Athletic Center will contain both a “Student Success Center” and a “Health & Well-being Center”. The Student Success Center will provide academic support, career preparation and leadership development for student-athletes. The center will feature academic lounges, a computer lab and multipurpose rooms to aid them in their academic success. The Health Center will feature 10,000 square feet of strength and conditioning space that will accommodate multiple teams at one time, as well as enhanced athletic training space, grab- and-go healthy food, sports psychology areas, x-ray machines and hydrotherapy tubs.

Rawak, who was hired in May of 2016, spoke about her appreciation of the university’s commitment to athletics — one of the main areas of focus for Assanis.

“I feel incredibly grateful and fortunate that athletics is a priority in this campaign as well as all the other really special initiatives that we’re raising money for,” Rawak said Thursday afternoon.

Athletics will be made a priority in this project through the “Presidential Matching Initiative,” the university’s promise to match any donation between $50,000 and $1 million. The campaign will also rely on major donors.

At the tail end of former head football coach K.C. Keeler’s time with Delaware, the university had similarly announced renovation plans for Delaware football — plans that never came to fruition.

The official announcement of the athletic renovation and expansion project is expected during halftime of Satuday’s home football game against Albany.