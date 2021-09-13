University announces visitors must have proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

Bianka Heather/THE REVIEW



Managing News Editor

Beginning September 10, all visitors to the university must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last 72 hours. The policy will apply to visitors who are ages 12 and older attending university “athletic events, performances and other events that are open to external visitors, either by ticket or by invitation.”

While children under the age of 12 are not required to provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test for entry, they are required to wear a mask while attending university events.

Visitors can show a paper copy or an electronic copy of their vaccination card or negative test results, and adults will also be asked to show valid identification matching the vaccination card or test results.

The COVID-19 test must be taken “through a medical or accredited company” – the university will not be accepting at-home tests, as they are “less reliable for asymptomatic individuals.”

All event attendees and participants must also complete the UD Daily Health Check and show the green check demonstrating health clearance for access to events.