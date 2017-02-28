University changes Perkins parking garage system



New Parking regulations for the Perkins lot has left some users disgruntled. The new system is “gateless,” meaning patrons of the garage will have to pay immediately.



As of Jan. 2, Perkins parking garage is now “gateless.” Drivers will now be required to pay for their spot as soon as they park.

When asked how students felt about the changes, few held back.

“[I] hate it,” Caitlin O’Connor, a freshman living in Harrington Residence Hall, said. “When my friends came, I had to pay 24 hours when she only stayed for two. I didn’t know how long she was going to stay and I didn’t want to keep coming out to pay.”

The kiosk system retires the former method of parking payment, which required students to pay per hour before leaving the garage. Students now have to enter their license plate number into a small kiosk upon leaving the garage on foot and must enter their desired amount of parking time then. They must then pay for that exact duration, using a credit card or exact cash, with no change given.

Previously, drivers would receive a ticket when pulling into the parking garage. When exiting the garage in their car, they would pay for the exact amount of time their car was parked with the timed ticket. Additionally, a license plate number was not needed. There was also no risk of over or under paying.

Jenni Sparks, manager of parking services, gave some insight on the need for a change.

“One of the consistent comments in our customer service surveys is that a parker was caught behind a gate and could not exit the lot,” she said. “They would become frustrated when having to wait for someone to assist them. Removing the gates allows vehicles to freely exit.”

However, students have experienced new challenges. First, the system’s requirement of students to estimate their time needed to park is tricky. If a student is even five minutes past what they’ve paid for, a ticket will be issued.

“You have to guess the exact amount of time you will need,” said Bri Licciardi, another freshman. “And you have to have exact change. People don’t just carry around three dollars. It also doesn’t take larger bills.”

“As with any change, there were bugs to work through, and an educational curve for our customers,” Sparks said on the rollout of the new changes. “But so far, we’ve been successful.”