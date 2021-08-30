University dorms welcome students back for staggered move-in process

Simon Glover/THE REVIEW

For many lower classmen, this marks the first time they have been on the university campus since starting college.

BY

Executive Editor

Fall move-in began Aug. 25 with early check-ins and will continue until Aug. 29. All resident students that do not live in the University Courtyards received their keys at the Bob Carpenter Center before they travelled to their assigned residence halls.

For many lower classmen, this marks the first time they have been on the university campus since starting college.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting people this year because I’ve isolated myself for the past year,” freshman international business studies major Allison Mcelhennon said. “It will be great to get out again and be making new friends.

Even for upperclassmen like Resident Assistant (RA) Sammy Cappaldi, who has been off campus for a year and a half, move-in days are a thrilling time, and she is happy to be a part of campus life again.

With the return to campus, the university has updated it’s COVID-19 precautions, including the mandating of masks in university buildings and the requirement of all students on campus without an authorized medical or religious exemption to be fully vaccinated. Additionally, the university has implemented a staggered move-in approach where each floor of the dorm has a time slot for moving.

“Having the vaccination requirement is definitely making me feel a lot more comfortable about everything,” Cappaldi said. “Sure, masks are required, but I don’t have to police anyone anymore. That’s something that I really hated during last year.”

Despite being happy about being on campus, sophomore Sydney Gaffin explained that she was also apprehensive about the beginning of the semester.

“Just being back with in-person classes makes me nervous,” Gaffin said. “It’s been so long. I haven’t experienced that yet here, so it’s new for me.”

New students will need to acclimate to campus life while returning students will have to adjust to the realities of COVID-19 on a college campus.

“You can’t really avoid big gatherings so much at college,” Mcelhennon said. “I just hope everyone tries to stay as safe as possible. I don’t want to get shut down again.”