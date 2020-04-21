University-employed students continue to earn paychecks



Bianca Heather/THE REVIEW

While Blue Hen Ambassadors and RAs have been able to continue work, some jobs on campus are impossible to carry out in an online setting.



BY

Senior Reporter

Senior Rachel Bohny loves her job. As a Blue Hen Ambassador, she gives campus tours and participates in admissions events. She is able to enjoy the beauty of campus while sharing her fondest memories of her time at the university with prospective students.

“I think that it’s definitely given me more of an appreciation for the university and allowed me to think over it more,” Bohny said.

Coming into the second semester of her senior year, Bohny did not expect her remaining walking tours through campus to be so numbered. Students such as Bohny, who are employed by the university to work as Resident Assistants (RAs), Blue Hen Ambassadors and Morris Library staffers, initially faced uncertainty regarding their wages as coronavirus shut down campus.

The university’s student employees will, in most cases, continue to receive payment through the remainder of the semester.

According to the university’s pay protocol for the period of March 30 to May 31, students whose employment is funded by the Department of Education’s Federal Work-Study (FWS) Program will be paid for their normal scheduled hours, regardless of their ability to continue working. On the other hand, the university’s student employees who are not in the FWS Program are not guaranteed wages if they are not working.

“If your student employee is not funded through the work-study program, the decision on providing continued work and associated pay lies with the Department and/or Division,” the protocol said.

The protocol also encouraged employers to be as flexible as possible when it comes to wages.

Bohny acknowledged her employer’s flexibility and remarked that she is fortunate to be able to continue her job as a Blue Hen Ambassador from home. She and her co-workers host “virtual experiences” through Zoom for prospective students in efforts to acquaint them with campus.

“We’re condensing an hour and a half tour into 20 minutes of us talking about experiences that we’ve had, so it’s definitely a change,” Bohny said. “But at least we’re still giving people information about our university.”

In addition to interacting with prospective students, Bohny also shows them videos of campus. Even in an online setting, Bohny still finds fulfillment in her job.

“I enjoy talking to prospective students about what the experience would be like at Delaware and this is just another part of the experience,” Bohny said. “I still feel like I have that appreciation for campus, just in a different way.”

While Blue Hen Ambassadors and RAs have been able to continue work, some jobs on campus are impossible to carry out in an online setting.

This was the case with Vivien Barnett, a graduate student who works in Special Collections at Morris Library. Barnett is in her fifth year of the 4+1 Program in Art History for Museum Professionals and has been working at Morris Library since her freshman year.

“Working at Special Collections, we work with the rare books and we process them so there’s not really anything for us to do at home,” Barnett said. “If I could work from home I would.”

In Barnett’s case, wages were not guaranteed by the federal government, but she is still being paid through the end of the semester.

“Thankfully the school decided to pay us for our scheduled hours for the rest of the semester,” Barnett said.