University Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Module prompts mixed response from students

Towards the end of the Spring 2021 semester, the university introduced an interactive equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) training module to educate students and create a more inclusive campus culture. However, a mixed response from students indicates that the module may not have achieved its intended goal.

The online module is administered through the site Everfi, the same program used by the university for mandatory sexual misconduct training. According to Fatimah Conley, the university’s interim chief diversity officer, the module is intended to “provide a better understanding of basic concepts and actions necessary for a more inclusive environment.”

However, some students, such as senior communications major Gabriel Wilson, described the module as “performative.”

“There is nothing of substance for students who need [the module] and [it is] a waste for students that are already familiar with the topic and working to make campus more inclusive,” Wilson said.

The online module, titled “Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging for Students,” includes three subsections — in addition to the introduction and conclusion — that focus on different topics: Your Identities, Your Influence, and Your Community.

The “Your Identities” portion of the module focuses on defining different types of identities and exploring the concept of intersectionality. Intersectionality refers to the idea that each person has multiple identities (such as race, gender and sexual orientation) and that these identities overlap and cannot be viewed separately, as each contributes to an individual’s overall experience.

The “Your Influence” portion of the module focuses on power dynamics, as well as the concepts of privilege and oppression. The module defines privilege as “unearned advantages” received due to belonging to a particular identity. Inversely, oppression is defined as “undeserved disadvantages” as a result of a particular identity.

The “Your Community” portion of the module focuses on what students can do to create a culture of respect on campus. This requires taking into account the experiences and perspectives of others when interacting to create a safe environment for those present.

Daniel Tull, a junior landscape and architecture major, described the module as “insightful.”

“I feel like there’s always gonna be haters and supporters for things, especially programs where you have to reflect on your life,” Tull said. “I think it could be a little more casual with the examples and tackle resolutions more realistically, but I can tell they put a lot of hard work and research into this.”

The module includes multiple points in which students are encouraged to stop and reflect with the aid of prompts and questions. Additionally, the same survey is given at the beginning and end of the module to assess what students have learned.

However, as junior women’s and gender studies major John Eichler pointed out, no section of the module is required — in fact, university students have no obligation to complete the module at all.

“I thought it was wrong that [the module] is not required, but also found the questions quite superficial,” said John Eicher, a junior women and gender studies major at the university. “But I would love to be proven wrong and see improvements.”