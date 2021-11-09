University Faculty Senate struggles with representation for Women’s Studies, Africana Studies

Wyatt Patterson/THE REVIEW

The university Faculty Senate no longer has seats available for several departments, among them Women & Gender Studies and Africana Studies.

BY

Managing News Editor

The university Faculty Senate no longer has seats available for several departments, among them Women & Gender Studies and Africana Studies.

The Faculty Senate functions as the standing executive committee of the university faculty and holds one regular meeting each month during the academic year. While meetings are open to all faculty members for viewing, there are only 50 Senate seats — leaving several departments without representation.

Patricia Sloane-White, chair of the Women & Gender Studies department, claims the issue with her department’s disenfranchisement began when the university decreased the number of Senate seats available to the College of Arts and Sciences (CAS).

“Last winter, the College of Arts and Sciences was informed by the secretary of the University Faculty Senate that the CAS was losing a seat in the Faculty Senate, bringing its total number of representatives to 21,” Sloane-White wrote in an email. “But there are 24 departments in the CAS.”

Chris Williams, the president of the faculty, explained that this decision was the result of the Biden School of Public Policy and Administration separating from CAS.

The Biden School became a free-standing professional school led by its own dean effective July 1, 2020. One of the goals of the separation was for the department to “gain greater recognition as a comprehensive school of public affairs” and to be able to compete with other leading public affairs schools in the nation. As a result, the Biden School received its own representation in the Faculty Senate.

“The number of senators each college gets can slightly ebb and flow as the number of faculty grow or shrink in a certain college,” Williams wrote in an email. “When the Biden School broke off from CAS and got two minimum Senators, those two seats were removed from other colleges based on the faculty number proportions.”

The Faculty Senate is designed to reflect the legislative bodies of the United States, combining the idea of 50 seats, as modeled by the U.S. Senate, with the idea of proportional representation, as modeled by the U.S. House of Representatives.

“The issue at play is the Faculty Senate Constitution was designed to have 50 seats and they would be allocated to each college proportional to the number of faculty in that college… with the rule that each college must have a minimum of two senators,” Williams wrote. “We guarantee each college … gets a minimum two votes which mimics the U.S. Senate. Then for the remaining seats, it is apportioned by faculty population which mimics the U.S. House of Representatives.”

According to Sloane-White, however, the explanations given for the continuation of this model as the university grows are both vague and confusing.

“Last spring, at a General Faculty Meeting of the Faculty Senate, various people asked why there are only 50 seats on the Senate,” Sloane-White wrote. “We received a series of answers which were, in my opinion, perplexing if not hopelessly out-dated. One answer was that there isn’t enough space in any UD location to have more senators together in one room, another was that there ‘had always been 50 seats’ — even though since the Senate was established, the university has grown substantially in the number of colleges and departments.”

Williams argued that by increasing the number of Faculty Senate seats, representation would be less proportional and less reflective of the size of each department.

“[If we] shift to a full US Senate model with equal representation and thus give one vote to each department … this would automatically grow the Senate to 54 seats,” Williams wrote. “This model obviously benefits small departments, but gives less power to large departments.”

Wunyabari Maloba, chair of the Africana Studies department, wrote in an email that university’s exclusion of his department from the Faculty Senate is contradictory to its espoused values.

“There is something particularly disturbing here, given the fact that UD is determined to support and endorse diversity and social justice,” Maloba wrote. “The exclusion of these departments amounts to negation of their importance at UD and what they represent, specifically: women and Black people.”

Sloane-White called the issue “deeply troubling.”

“To disenfranchise two departments whose academic focus is on equity for women and Black people is unacceptable,” Sloane-White wrote. “I understand that it is not the intention of either the CAS or the University Faculty Senate to marginalize our two departments, but at this moment… it matters enormously that the voices for social justice, equity and inclusion are heard fully in democratic spaces.”

Williams pointed out that Sloane-White and Maloba’s departments are not the only ones without representation — his department, Entomology and Wildlife Ecology, does not have a Senator either.

“Absolutely, the fact that Africana Studies and Women and Gender Studies, two critical departments to academic growth in JEDI (justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion) currently did not get representation from CAS is terribly unfortunate,” Williams wrote. “But also note there are of course a handful of other departments that are also without representation.”

Williams wrote that the Senate Executive Committee will examine alternative models to better represent all departments.

“To address these somewhat complicated questions, the Senate Executive Committee is in the process of forming an ad-hoc committee to look into this issue and try to recommend an alternative option for Senate membership,” Williams wrote. “If they come to a conclusion, it can be recommended and introduced on the Senate floor as a resolution to change the constitution. Such a resolution did come before the Senate a number of years ago … but failed to meet the 2/3 threshold for constitutional change and thus the 50 seats remained.”

Maloba and Sloane-White continue to advocate on behalf of their departments, seeking an equitable solution to the issue.

“[Sloane-White] and myself have been steadfast in seeking for a resolution on this matter, but have failed every time,” Maloba wrote. “We are still determined and hopeful that the Faculty Senate can resolve this matter by readmitting Africana Studies and Women’s Studies as members of the UD Faculty Senate.”