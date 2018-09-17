University falls in national rankings, again



The university ranked 89th in the country.

After being rated the nation’s number one party school by the Princeton Review, the university’s national standing was at the forefront of school discussion earlier this month. As the end of September looms, Delaware’s national ranking again returns to public attention, but this time for its academics.

U.S. News and World Report recently released its 2019 college rankings, and the university came in 89th — a drop from last year’s ranking, which put Delaware at 81st.

This result follows a recent trend for the university. In 2015, UD ranked 75th, falling to 79th in 2016 and again to 81st in 2017.

“While we are pleased to see our university once again recognized among the top 100 by U.S. News and World Report, our primary focus at the University of Delaware is to build lasting academic excellence and impact on our society,” university president Dennis Assanis in an email statement said. “We want our students to have an excellent experience while here on campus, and also to prepare them for robust and productive careers beyond graduation. Several initiatives are currently underway at UD to enhance accessibility, affordability and diversity for all of our students.”

Over the past decade, the university has remained relatively stagnant in the highly anticipated list of the nation’s top colleges. According to Public University Honors, a website that tracks the rankings, Delaware’s average spot from 2008 through 2015 was 73rd, with its peak occurring in 2010 when it ranked 68th.

The university also dropped from 33rd to 38th in “Top Public Schools” category. Its highest placement was its undergraduate chemical engineering program, which ranked 9th.

According to its website, U.S. News and World report “[evaluates] colleges and universities on 16 measures of academic quality.” These include faculty resources, peer assessments, financial resources, student excellence and alumni giving.