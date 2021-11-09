University formalizes Indigenous land acknowledgement

Courtesy of Native Land Digital

An interactive map showing traditional Indigenous homelands, on which the university’s Lewes, Georgetown, Dover, Newark and Wilmington campuses are located.

The land on which the university stands did not always belong to it, or to the City of Newark, or even to the United States. Now, after hundreds of years, the university will officially recognize the original owners of its land.

On Nov. 1, the university Faculty Senate voted to formalize a Living Land Acknowledgement that was developed in consultation with tribal leadership of the Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware, the Nanticoke Indian Tribe and the Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape Tribal Nation.

“I’m speaking on behalf of the UD Anti-Racism Indigenous Programming Subcommittee from my home and Lenapehoking, the ancestral lands of the Lenape,” Jonathon Cox, assistant professor in art and design, said. “We have an opportunity to be proud Blue Hens and make history on the first day of Native American Heritage Month by voting to approve the resolution to acknowledge the first people of the first state and commit to action steps to build relationship with indigenous people based on respect, relevance, reciprocity and responsibility to redress centuries of harm.”

The acknowledgement states that the university occupies lands “vital to the web of life for the Lenni-Lenape and Nanticoke, who share their ancestry, history, and future in this region.” It also includes an interactive map showing traditional Indigenous homelands, on which the university’s Lewes, Georgetown, Dover, Newark and Wilmington campuses are located.

“I believe that the land acknowledgment is very important to my people, for the future generations to come,” Natosha Carmine, the first woman to lead the Nanticoke Indian Tribe of Delaware, said. “I know that our land may have been taken from us, but I don’t believe that what was has to be for future generations. I think that it’s important that they see that others can collaborate with the tribe, and that we can move forward in a good way, having a good relationship with those outside of the Native community and building future generations to come.”

Included in the acknowledgement are recommended institutional action steps for creating concrete changes in university policy, developed in consultation with tribal leadership of Poutaxet, otherwise known as the Delaware Bay area.

“We’re not just providing words, we’re not just being performative,” Faculty Senator Vickie Fedele said. “We’re laying out steps that we can follow to really affect future change.”

These steps include an emphasis on outreach, recruitment and retention of Indigenous students, faculty and staff. In 2018, the university had 29 enrolled students who identified as American Indian.

The senate had a majority of 95% of the 58 seats in favor of formalizing the acknowledgement. The living land acknowledgement will now be presented to the Board of Trustees for formal approval.

“In order for us to heal as a society. I think we have to have those discussions,” Dennis Coker, principal chief of the Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware, said. “We’ve got to get that baggage up on the table and talk about it and finally put it to rest so that we can move forward as as a people a united people.”