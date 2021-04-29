University guarantees all applicants on-campus housing despite an uncertain start

It is that time of the year in Newark, when students are scrambling to find last minute off-campus housing or holding out hope that they will get their on-campus room of choice.

It is that time of the year in Newark, when students are scrambling to find last minute off-campus housing or holding out hope that they will get their on-campus room of choice.

On March 22, Residence Life & Housing (RLH) sent out an email announcing that not all students who apply for on-campus housing would be guaranteed it. They announced that priority for housing would go to rising sophomores first, sparking some concern amongst rising juniors and seniors planning to live on-campus.

“It was definitely surprising,” sophomore Janna Rus said. “As rising juniors, we’re in this position where we’re not quite seniors yet, so when we were underclassmen we did not have priority, but now the underclassmen have priority … so that was a little hopeless at times.”

The announcement that not all students would be guaranteed housing, however, did not result from just pandemic-related circumstances but recent challenges of RLH in the past few years.

In recent years, the university scheduled housing sign-ups for October, in response to the fact that the off-campus housing market amped up in August, September and October, according to Michele Kane, RLH’s senior associate director for assignments and business services. If students signed up by the deadline, they would be guaranteed housing.

However, over the past two years, the university has found that 1,000 more people would sign up than available spaces. They were able in these years to provide all students with housing due to the fact that many people would sign up as a “backup plan” and would later cancel their application, according to Kane.

“We would end up losing people, and it made it hard for planning and for people to feel confident about their choices on-campus,” Kane said.

RLH then began playing with the idea of waiting until later in the school year to do housing sign-ups. This came to fruition for the 2021-2022 housing process because, as Kane claimed, it would have not made sense for students not yet on-campus in Fall 2020 to sign up for next year’s housing.

Kane said that this year, they had to announce that they could not guarantee every student housing because of a fewer number of total spaces.

The number of total spaces for the upcoming year, according to Kane, is less than previous years because RLH plans to not create triples in many of the “flexible-use rooms” on-campus — the rooms in Redding Hall, for example, that switch between two to three people depending on the year.

Additionally, Kane said that they could not initially guarantee every student a room on-campus because of the difficulty of projecting the enrollment numbers for the Class of 2025.

“Projecting what the first year class will be this year is really hard,” Kane said. “And that’s not just the University of Delaware; that’s a national thing right now.”

Therefore, RLH decided to err on the side of caution and honesty in their announcement that not all students would be guaranteed housing.

“We wanted to make sure that we were being absolutely honest and not just saying everyone’s guaranteed whoever applies because that just might not end up being the case,” Kane said.

RLH, however, emailed out housing decisions as to whether a student is guaranteed on-campus housing or not on Tuesday, April 20. According to Kane, RLH, in the end, had enough spaces to guarantee housing to every student who applied for the upcoming school year.

They were able to guarantee all applicants housing, Kane said, because of the decreased number of total applications for on-campus housing.

Kane claims that a couple of factors may have encouraged more students to seek out off-campus housing — that the university waited longer to put out its housing plan, and that people may not want to live with some of the COVID-19 restrictions that may or may not be in place on-campus next year.

“In previous years, a lot of people just signed up with us as a backup plan,” Kane said. “I think what we got this year is people who actually want to live on-campus.”

Chris Locke, general counsel and senior vice president of Lang Development Group, said that the demand for off-campus housing has remained the same for the 2021-2022 school year and that “there seems to be no hesitation” of students planning for next school year.

All the ins and outs of on-campus living in the fall have yet to be determined, like the number of quarantine and isolation spaces and what COVID-19 restrictions will be in place.

“We are currently planning on keeping some space aside [for quarantine and isolation, but] not as much as we had this past semester,” Kane said. “Some of that is still a little up in the air [as we try] to understand, ‘Will the university require vaccination or not?’ By requiring vaccination, those needs are lessened. So we’re hopeful that the university makes some decisions about that over the next couple of weeks just before we get into room selection.”

Rus claimed that she would “definitely feel safer” if students, at least those living on-campus, were required to get the vaccine before returning.

The transition back to residence halls at “designed capacity” may also pose challenges to the university and students in a social sense, as many students now are living without a roommate in the dormitories or at home.

“Moving back to UD is going to be so great; I’m very much looking forward to it because I’m burnt out with home life,” Rus said. “But I think it will definitely be a weird experience … I left as a freshman, not even being able to finish my freshman year, and I’m going to reenter UD in campus life as a junior … There’s excitement but also nerves.”