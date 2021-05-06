University Hearthstone Esports team set to compete in the playoffs



The University of Delaware’s Hearthstone esports team has qualified for the Hearthstone Collegiate playoffs, set to begin May 8 and last through May 15.

There are four varsity esports teams that are supported by the University of Delaware, including League of Legends, Hearthstone, Overwatch and Rocket League. Overwatch and Rocket League are part of the Electronic Gaming Federation (EGF) and were eliminated in the EGF playoffs last weekend.

“It’s unfortunate, I wish we hadn’t lost,” Steve Kramarck, esports program director, said. “The Rocket League team was the No.1 seed in the league, so it was a bit of an upset to Butler [the university]. And then the Overwatch team was middle of the pack in the league and lost to Cincinnati.”

There are two divisions that the Hearthstone team competes in: Open Division and Varsity. They are ranked No. 7 out of 153 teams in the Open Division and No. 11 out of 41 teams for Varsity. The two divisions have the same playoffs, although entering as an Open Division team puts you at a lower seed.

“Every school can send one team for Varsity, and for Open, every school can send any number of teams,” Marcus Holly, Hearthstone team captain, said. “We still have one match for Varsity this coming Friday. If we win that one, we might qualify for the Varsity playoffs, which is the same one, but we would get a first-round bye.”

There are a few schools that the Hearthstone team has their eye on this year, including University of Texas at Arlington and Butler University.

“One of our biggest rivals is RIT, or Rochester Institute of Technology,” Holly said. “They always perform very well in the Open and Varsity divisions, and we’ve played against them with mixed results in the past.”

While most organizations on campus have been greatly affected by COVID-19, the Hearthstone team dynamic has remained almost the same throughout the pandemic since the practices and tournaments all take place virtually.

Prior to the pandemic, the team would meet in the Perkins esports arena once a week. Now, they meet once a week on Discord. There are no scheduled practices for Hearthstone, as the players are able to practice by themselves.

“The difference in Hearthstone is that it is a slow tempo game compared to games like Overwatch,” Zijie Wu, graduate student and member of the Hearthstone team, said. “For us, we basically have a Discord meeting where we just chat and make decisions. It’s actually like what we do when we are in the real esports room.”

While players are able to stream the games so family and friends can watch, streaming risks giving the opposing team an unfair advantage via stream sniping. This is when someone uses a live broadcast to gain information or sabotage the streamer.

The teams ranked No. 1 to No. 4 at the end of the tournament will receive scholarships per player and for the team. The teams ranked No. 5 to No. 8 will receive BattleNet money, which can be used for in-game purchases.