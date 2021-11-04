University hosts gender-based violence teach-in and listening session

Wyatt Patterson/THE REVIEW

On Tuesday, Oct. 19, the university hosted a panel discussion and listening session focusing on understanding and preventing gender-based violence in campus settings. The event was announced after Brandon Freyre, a sophomore at the university, was charged with kidnapping, assault and strangulation of a female victim on Oct. 11.

The panel was introduced and moderated by Angela Hattery and Jennifer Naccarelli, the co-directors of the department’s Center for the Study and Prevention of Gender-Based Violence.

“We are here tonight because a member of our community experienced horrific violence, and another member of our community perpetrated it,” Hattery said. “We can prevent events like this from happening in the future, but we can’t do it alone.”

In the wake of the alleged assault, students organized multiple protests criticizing the university’s delayed response and demanding accountability. Some of the protesters’ demands included the implementation of policies requiring fraternity leadership boards to investigate and report on issues of sexual violence within their organizations. They advocated for more blue lights on campus and that all fraternities require full completion of sexual assault prevention training.

Sue Ryan, executive director of the Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence, applauded the students who participated in the protests.

“I especially want to thank the students at the university who had the courage to raise [their] voices, to peacefully protest and to call for action,” Ryan said. “Your protests remind all of us that intimate partner violence is a community concern. It’s not an individual’s problem or a relationship’s problem. It is a community problem.”

Ryan also presented statistics surrounding intimate partner violence, noting that one in five women and one in seven men have been victims of severe physical violence. Ryan said that in the last year, there have been 11,281 reported incidents of domestic violence in Delaware alone.

“Intimate partner violence is a public health crisis,” Ryan said. “Intimate partner violence and adolescent abuse is as common as heart disease. Sexual violence is more prevalent than diabetes. Stalking is more prevalent than breast cancer.”

Emerald Christopher-Byrd, assistant professor of women and gender studies, noted that gender-based violence is even more prevalent among communities of color.

“When it comes to gender-based violence, there are links between racialized and gender-based violence,” Christopher-Byrd said. “This violence is intertwined and rooted in prejudice and discrimination. Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) often live at the intersection of violence that is cause by racism, sexism and other form of discrimination.”

Chistopher-Byrd said that BIPOC women are also less likely to seek out resources after experiencing gender-based violence for a number of reasons, including cultural aspects, religious beliefs and distrust in law enforcement. She also described people of color as “invisible” in the media when it comes to gender-based violence.

Christopher-Byrd mentioned briefly the nationwide fixation on the search for Gabby Petito and her fiance, Brian Laundrie. The widespread coverage of Petito’s disappearance and murder brought about criticism of how news outlets and government agencies address the disappearances and murders of non-white women.

“Overwhelmingly we heard about … the tragic murder of Gabby Petito,” Christopher-Byrd said. “But over 710 women or Indigenous people have gone missing between 2011 and present day in Wyoming, and the media coverage of that has been lackluster to say the least.”

Chrysanthi Leon, deputy director of the university Honors College, discussed dealing with the reality that perpetrators of violence may not always face the punishment that the community at large may believe they deserve.

“I want to emphasize that when we think about perpetrators, we think about punishment and when we think about punishment we tend to have unrealistic expectations,” Leon said. “We have multiple and contradictory expectations for our punishment system, which means it cannot possibly succeed. Punishment will disappoint us.”

Leon said that “total banishment” is nearly never an option for perpetrators of violence, meaning that they will likely remain a part of the same community in which they committed the offense. She encouraged attendees to acknowledge the unavoidable fact that perpetrators will never “vanish,” and to consider what they would like to see happen instead.

“Perpetrators are our parents, they’re our siblings, our colleagues, our friends, our partners,” Leon said. “They’re in this room. They’re in every room we’re in most likely. That’s a heavy and terrible truth, but it’s something we have to grapple with in order to move toward creating the world we want.”

Marie Laberge, associate professor of women and gender studies, reflected on her own time in college, during which she also engaged in protests against gender-based violence.

“The fact that [these protests] made me reflect on my own college experience 40 years ago was a serious cause of distress for me,” Laberge said. “How is it possible that we are still marching in the streets to demand our safety in our schools, in our streets and in our homes, 40 years later?”

Zainab Shah, the program coordinator for victim advocacy at Student Wellness and Health Promotion, recommended the implementation of programs to identify individuals who are most at risk for perpetrating or being the victim of gender-based violence based on a number of risk factors, and creating a model for intervention.

“Treatment without prevention is simply unsustainable,” Shah said. “Prevention is about talking about what those structures are [that create violence] and really trying to address them, and creating a culture where we’re promoting positive and healthy norms.”

Angela Seguin, assistant director of victim advocacy at Student Wellness and Health Promotion, ended the panel by providing attendees with a number of on-campus resources.

“Although we’re working hard to prevent it, it does happen,” Seguin said. “When violence happens, it is never the victim’s fault.”

Sexual Offense Support (SOS) offers 24-hour assistance from volunteer victim advocates, who can explain options and resources; call the UD Helpline, 302-831-1001, and press 1.

Student Wellness and Health Promotion offers professional, certified victim advocates who can provide ongoing assistance and support, information and referrals; call 302-831-3457 or schedule online.

Center for Counseling and Student Development offers individual short-term therapy, group therapy and psychiatric services and referrals; call 302-831-2141 to schedule.