University lags behind the City of Newark in fire department funding, still sees benefits



CALEB OWENS/THE REVIEW

Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Company is the first to respond to fire emergencies on campus. The company has been called twice, by the university, in the past seven months.

BY

CITY EDITOR



Jan. 30. marked the second time in seven months that the university called upon Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Company to extinguish a major fire on campus. Last August, a three-alarm fire ripped through John McKinly Laboratory requiring the assistance of nearly 100 emergency personnel.

Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Company, with a station adjacent to campus, is the first to respond to fire emergencies on campus, including the fires in Quaesita Drake Hall and Spencer Laboratory in 2014. Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Company, which is a volunteer firefighter company, is a separate entity from the City of Newark, and its services are contracted out by the city and the university.

The City of Newark’s subvention to Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Company for 2018 is $74,246. This subvention has been increasing for the last seven years, from $50,000 in 2011, to $53,000 in 2013, $62,000 in 2015, $68,200 in 2016 and $70,246 in 2017.

These increases, however, could not be used to improve the preparedness or effectiveness of Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Company, as these increases were needed to cover a myriad of rising expenses.

“Unfortunately, it is my expectation that increases in subvention to Aetna were likely absorbed by inflationary cost increases and reductions in Medicare payments for ambulance runs,” Thomas Coleman, acting city manager of the City of Newark, said. “Additionally, Aetna is seeing higher demands for ambulance services, partially due to the opioid crisis.”

Coleman also noted that the State recently reduced funding to Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Company, and all fire companies in Delaware as part of this year’s budget process. In order to offset these costs, The City of Newark City Council has been discussing increasing their subvention in a more significant way.

“[The City Council] has been talking about adding another $150,000 [to the subvention] making it almost a quarter [million] and our budget is many times smaller than [the university’s],” Mark Morehead, a Newark City Council member, said.

As of now, the university contributes $45,000, a number that has stayed stagnant since former President Patrick T. Harker increased the subvention from $4,000, according to Chris Hamilton, a Newark City Council member.

“And [Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Company] had to fight to get it up to 45,000,” Hamilton said.

Coleman believes that even with The City of Newark’s current subvention, and any discussed increase, Aetna will need additional sources of funding to maintain the current level of public safety.

The university’s subvention to Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Company was supposed to be tied to enrollment, but despite a growing student population, and increasing costs, the university has failed to keep its end of the deal, according to Hamilton. Aetna continues to protect the university’s buildings for near half of what the City of Newark pays.

The City of Newark funds its subvention through property taxes in addition to selling utilities. The City of Newark holds a monopoly on these utilities and sells them at a profit. The university uses and pays the City of Newark for stormwater, water and sewage use, but does not pay the City of Newark property taxes and circumvents the City of Newark’s electric monopoly, purchasing electricity on the open market.

“[City] Council has been discussing an appropriate way to fund more [subvention] by some sort of fee structure directly on the utility bills,” Morehead said. “This would spread the cost to all beneficiaries [of Aetna’s services] not just taxpayers.”

Adequately funding Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder company is not only a matter of public safety, according to Coleman. He continued, if the volunteer fire department is underfunded and ineffective, The City of Newark may have to turn to more expensive options, such as a full-time fire department, which will significantly increase the burden on Newark taxpayers.

“As a municipality, it is in our interest to make sure Aetna is successful because if the volunteer program fails, we will need to provide fire service just like we provide police service which will be very expensive, on the order of several million dollars per year,” Coleman said. “It is much more cost effective to support our successful volunteer company.”

The university sees cost savings beyond the funds saved by maintaining a smaller subvention.

When Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Company hooks fire hoses up to the City of Newark’s fire hydrants, they are using the City of Newark’s water — a commodity that the City of Newark pays for — to put out university fires. This means that the City of Newark, and its taxpayers are, to a certain extent, footing the bill to put out university fires.

A well-funded, high quality fire protection service also saves the university a significant amount in insurance protection, according to Coleman. Aetna’s preparedness is tracked by an organization called ISO Community Hazard Mitigation; the overall preparedness of the fire company is used by insurance companies to set fair rates for property insurance. By investing in maintaining a quality fire service, property owners in the City of Newark see decreased insurance rates. While the City of Newark, and its taxpayers plan to increase the funding of Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Company, the university may see significant savings, even if it does not increase its funding.

Making sure students are safe is a commitment the university has made in their Critical Incident Management Plan, which states, “The University of Delaware recognizes the importance of ensuring the safety and security of UD students, faculty, staff and extended community.”

The university campus population constantly growing, and a new Science, Technology and Advanced Research (STAR) Campus is being built, including the 10-story STAR Tower, meaning Aetna Hose Hook & Ladder Company’s resources will be stretched even thinner. A well-funded and prepared fire department is essential to student safety, according to Hamilton.

“After all, student’s lives are at stake,” Hamilton said.