University loosens COVID-19 restrictions, reverts to early semester rules

Following an increase in students participating in COVID-19 testing — and a decrease in the average number of cases — the university announced changes to campus restrictions.

Jacob Baumgart/THE REVIEW

BY

Senior Reporter

As of Friday, March 12, in-person campus events and meetings were able to return to a maximum size of 50 people. All in-person RSO, fraternity and sorority events must continue to take place in student centers and continue to be hybrid, with virtual participation options for off-campus students.

Occupancy for both the Carpenter Sports Building, also known as the Little Bob, and university student centers have been increased to the levels that were in place at the start of the semester. Appointments continue to be required to use the Little Bob’s facilities, and there may be changes in recreation scheduling.

The university also announced that a limited number of students are allowed to attend athletic events as spectators, beginning with this weekend’s football game. Information on how to procure tickets was emailed to students individually, along with information about necessary health and safety protocols.

While much of these policies are a return to early-semester restrictions, campus dining facilities will continue to operate on a grab-and-go basis. Students are not allowed to share meals with others indoors, including at the university student centers and residence halls. With the weather steadily getting warmer, students are encouraged to eat together outside as long as they remain socially distanced.

Students were also urged to limit off-campus gatherings, particularly with St. Patrick’s Day approaching, and were encouraged to contact the Newark Police Department or use the LiveSafe app to report any unsafe activities.