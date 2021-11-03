University mandates vaccination for faculty and staff

BY

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, university faculty and staff were reminded to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in compliance with a federal mandate — or risk their employment being terminated.

University employees were initially informed of the requirement on Oct. 13, after an executive order mandating that all institutions with federal contracts require their employees to be vaccinated or have an approved exemption for medical or religious reasons.

“The University of Delaware has 75 active federal contracts totaling $30 million and more than 100 cooperative agreements totaling $360 million in federal funding and is, therefore, required to comply with this mandate,” Melissa Bard, vice president and chief human resources officer, wrote in an email.

Any university employee who has not been vaccinated or approved for an exemption by Dec. 8 will be terminated.

Employees who choose to be vaccinated are permitted to receive any of the three approved COVID-19 vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson. Those receiving Moderna and Pfizer must receive their first shot by Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, respectively, and their second shot by Nov. 24. Those receiving Johnson & Johnson must receive the single-dose vaccine by Nov. 24.

Once fully vaccinated, employees must upload their immunization record to Student Health Services.

Requests for medical or religious exemptions must be submitted by Dec. 1. Medical exemption requests are reviewed by Student Health Services and the Office for Disability Support Services. Religious exemption requests are reviewed by a confidential three-person panel.

Employees who are approved for an exemption must comply with weekly COVID-19 testing.

At the time of publication, 91 percent of university employees are fully vaccinated.