University of Delaware graduate, Joe Biden, wins presidency

Joe Biden, former vice president and University of Delaware graduate, has been declared the winner of the 2020 presidential race, defeating Republican incumbent and current president, Donald Trump.



Xander Opiyo/THE REVIEW

Joe Biden, former vice president and University of Delaware graduate, has been declared the winner of the 2020 presidential race, defeating Republican incumbent and current president, Donald Trump.



BY

Editor-in-Chief

Joe Biden, former vice president and University of Delaware graduate, has been declared the winner of the 2020 presidential race, defeating Republican incumbent and current president, Donald Trump.

Biden will serve as the United States’ 46th president alongside California Senator Kamala Harris. Harris will be the nation’s first female and first person of Black and South Asian descent to serve as vice president.

The Associated Press (AP) called the race at 11:25 a.m. Saturday morning after Biden was projected to win Pennsylvania. The state’s 20 electoral votes pushed him over the 270 votes needed to claim the presidency. AP has since also called Arizona and Nevada in favor of Biden.

This announcement comes nearly five days after Election Day, as the nation waited for several states to finish counting mail-in ballots. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, states have increased mail-in and early voting options, resulting in nearly 60 million people opting to vote via mail.

Biden graduated from the University of Delaware in 1965 with a Bachelor of Arts degree, double majoring in history and political science. He served as a Delaware senator for nearly 36 years, following his election in 1972. In 2008, he was elected as vice president alongside former President Barack Obama.

Biden and Harris delivered their remarks at the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington, DE following the announcement.

“I sought this office to restore the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation, the middle class, and to make America be respected around the world again,” Biden said on his plans for the future.

Harris reinforced Biden’s words, alluding to what lies ahead for them both.

“The road will not be easy,” Harris said. “But America is ready. And so are Joe and I.”

This year has set a record for voter turnout. Biden’s win has entailed more votes cast than any other presidential candidate in history.