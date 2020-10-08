University offers professors training courses to help prepare for online learning



Following the Spring 2020 semester, which was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, universities all around the world find themselves adapting to a “new normal” of virtual learning.

According to Provost Robin Morgan, while the majority of classes are now online and being taught through Zoom, more than half of the professors at the university had no online teaching experience prior to the pandemic. With the announcement of a virtual semester, the university’s leadership had to prepare their faculty members as quickly as possible.

Over the summer, the university invested $6 million into the introduction of new programs and tutorials, including cohort-based departmental training sessions between professors and experts in instructional design. A website was also created to offer professors tips and practice sessions to better utilize programs such as Zoom and Canvas.

Almost 1,200 faculty members also participated in events and exercises created by the Center for Teaching and Learning and Academic Technology Services.

“I felt like I had the training that I needed or the preparation that I needed to do this,” Lydia Timmins, a professor of communications, said.

Timmins participated in the online courses, as well as a discussion group led by the Center for Teaching and Learning.

Morgan said that the university has also been preparing their professors in various ways to offer students studying from home additional resources, such as scheduled office hours for asynchronous courses. In the future, the university would also like to implement a search engine for recorded lectures that will allow students to search by keywords to find exactly what they are looking for.

“What we’re hoping to do with these asynchronous courses — we don’t have this in place yet — but we’re trying to get it in place that you can search the course by word,” Morgan said. “So, if there’s a part of the class you want to go back and restudy, instead of having to fast forward through the whole thing to find it, you can search by word.”

While online learning seems to be going very well for many professors at the university, there have been some drawbacks to the experience, including lack of engagement from students on Zoom, which can make it hard for professors who were used to teaching in-person classes.

Timmins expressed the difficulty of teaching students who choose to turn off the cameras on their computers during class time.

“It is so hard to just stare at 25 boxes … I teach because I want to look at people,” Timmins said.

Although it might seem like students are not always actively participating in online classes, feedback for course evaluations for the spring semester was considered to be “outstanding.” Provost Morgan was overwhelmed with the number of positive comments students offered about their professors teaching in an online format. The complimentary feedback makes the university very hopeful for future semesters and the way professors teach their courses, according to Morgan.

“We actually expected serious criticism and that would’ve been understood,” Morgan said. “I’m sure we got some of that, but by and large, the students, when they evaluated the courses, were so forgiving, and the students realized that it was an adjustment for everybody, and so that was one of the main things that I think just really kept us going. I was always proud of spring — I’m especially proud of fall. I think time will tell, but it was certainly an attempt to try to increase the excellence of our online learning.”