University organizations celebrate Earth Day



Courtesy of Grace Pederson

UD organizations collaborate and sponsor a service day at White Clay for International Earth Day.

BY

EVENTS AND CULTURE EDITOR

On Sunday, members of the university community rallied together to celebrate International Earth Day with action. With a collaboration across organizations on campus, the students took to White Clay Creek State Park for a daylong cleanup effort.

Grace Pederson, an ambassador of the Delaware Environmental Institute here on campus and a candidate in SGA’s recent presidential race, found that the desire to create the event was shared throughout their organization, particularly among younger members.

“This year we were blessed with a bunch of freshman, and we really wanted to get them involved and engaged with the community around environmental efforts,” Pederson says. “…and one of our freshman, Anna Singer, thought of the idea to have a service day.”

Pederson, who attracted about 100 participants, noted that outside aid was instrumental in making the event a success.

“The outpouring of support was incredible, we had a lot of greek organizations participate, and environmental organizations, people were just so eager to participate.”

Along with Pederson, Alexis Withers, the torch chair of the National Society of Black Engineers on campus, was a major contributor to the event, most notably through her outreach efforts.

“As the torch chair, I also serve as a community service chair, and for Earth Day this year, I wanted to do something hands-on, so I was reaching out to White Clay Creek State Park to coordinate with them for an event.”

Oddly enough, both Pederson and Withers began their Earth Day efforts separately, but ultimately worked together upon being connected by the Park staff.

As for why Withers choose to promote an event like this in the first place, she remarks on her academic background as source of inspiration.

“I’m a civil engineering major, and while I’ve thought about the environment, I’ve never really thought about doing something for it, to help it, until now,” Withers says. “We had this [introduction to engineering] class freshman year, and one of the things we talked about was the role of plastic versus refillable water bottles, and it helped recognize the small things you can do that eventually improve the environment.”

From there, Pederson and Withers decided that a large-scale cleanup effort would be best. For approximately four hours, the participants pulled invasive species from the park grounds, as well as other vine strains that threatened the other fauna in the park.

Overall, Pederson and Withers were both happy with the event, but are looking forward into ways of improving it for the future.

Withers adds that for campus Earth Day events to be promising going forward, establishing a legacy is important.

“I really want to make this a tradition,” Wither says. “ We had 10+ organizations there, so we definitely can get more people involved, and that way have an even larger event next year.”

For Pederson, the initial success of the event caught them unprepared, but hopes to remedy that for next year.

“We thought it would take so much effort to get all the volunteers that we did, but we did pretty quickly, and it go to the point where we were having to turn people away,” Pederson says. “I want to design it in a way [in the future] that we don’t have to do that, if they want to help, they should be there.”