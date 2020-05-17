University plans for phased reopening



​Jacob Baumgart​/THE REVIEW

​On May 8, Gov. John Carney extended Delaware’s State of Emergency declaration through May 31, announcing June 1 as the target date for Phase I of the state’s economic reopening.​

BY

​Senior Reporter

On May 8, Gov. John Carney extended Delaware’s State of Emergency declaration through May 31, announcing June 1 as the target date for Phase I of the state’s economic reopening.

Under Phase I, schools will remain closed and the state will continue to require strict social distancing guidelines, restrict non-essential travel and encourage remote work. In accordance with this new policy, President Assanis announced via email that the university will extend its remote work plan until May 31, with only essential personnel and those conducting coronavirus research reporting to campus for work.

The university is currently targeting June 1 to begin re-activating campus operations on a phased-in basis, starting with research facilities. Assanis noted that the reopening of facilities will be contingent on sufficient testing, tracing and personal protective equipment to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff.

Assanis also announced the creation of a Campus Reopening and Fall Planning Task Force, the purpose of which is to recommend guidelines, procedures and protocols to achieve the safest and most efficient pathway for resuming operations at the university through the summer and leading into the 2020 fall semester. The task force will work alongside the university Health Advisory Group to ensure that any steps taken towards reopening are fully considerate of the health of the community.

This is a developing story. Check back at udreview.com frequently for updates.