University President Dennis Assanis’ contract extended for another five years

University President Dennis Assanis, who joined the university in 2016 as the 28th president, will continue his position for five more years. The university’s Board of Trustees announced yesterday that they will be extending Assanis’ contract till 2026.

Jacob Baumgart/THE REVIEW

BY

Associate News Editor

University President Dennis Assanis, who joined the university in 2016 as the 28th president, will continue his position for five more years. The university’s Board of Trustees announced yesterday that they will be extending Assanis’ contract till 2026.

“I know I speak for the entire UD Board of Trustees when I say how very pleased we are to share the news that President Dennis Assanis will continue leading the University of Delaware for the next five years,” John Cochran, chairman of the University Board of Trustees, told UDaily. “From the day he arrived at UD, Dennis has been a catalyst for positive change, elevating leadership, passion and vision to an entirely new level. He is not only an inspirational leader but also a collaborator. By igniting a shared vision among the UD community for the future of the University, Dennis’ talented leadership has connected strategic goals with actions to successfully position UD for excellence, growth and transformative impact.”

Cochran also praised Assanis’ leadership and management, as he guides the university in navigating the pandemic. According to UDaily, Cochran said that Assanis has handled the COVID-19 outbreak “with relentless focus, keeping the health and safety of UD students, faculty, staff and surrounding communities as the top priority.”

Assanis expressed his gratitude to the Board of Trustees and to the community for continually inspiring him.

“I could not be more excited to lead and continue on the great journey of an extraordinary University with so many talented faculty, staff and students,” Assanis said to UDaily. “UD uniquely connects human values with intellectual curiosity, innovative spirit, cultural enlightenment and purpose-driven impact. In many ways, we are only at the beginning of great things to come, and I am grateful to the Board of Trustees and inspired by our entire community for their continued support to help us all go forward, together.”

Important highlights of Assanis’ presidency have been enhancing student access and development by creating a new well-being center, increased scholarship aids and enhancing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

The 2022 edition of Best Graduate Schools, U.S. News and World Report, recently ranked 21 University of Delaware graduate programs among the best 100 in the nation, out of which 12 have been ranked in the top 50. Assanis called this a “testament to the hard work of our distinguished faculty and dedicated staff throughout the university.”