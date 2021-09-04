University professor Dr. Jennifer Barker shares her musical journey

Courtesy of Jennifer Barker

Dr. Jennifer Barker, professor in the school of music, co-chair of New Music Delaware and faculty representative for the student chapter of the Society of Composers Inc., recently received the Master’s Fellowship from the Delaware Division of the Arts — the top award you can receive in the state.

However, there is more to Barker’s love of composition than winning awards. With piano lessons starting at age five and picking up violin and percussion instruments in later years, Barker has always been surrounded by musical instruments.

“I was also very interested in design and sewing and art,” Barker says. “So, music and art really went together very well and really from early on, I wanted to be a musician full time.”

In her later years, she decided to leave her homeland of Scotland and pursue a career in the classical music field as a pianist in the United States. Barker went on to get a masters degree in piano performance and then a PhD in composition. Afterwards, she became a professor at the university, where she currently teaches music composition and theory. Barker currently composes contemporary classical music, the type of music in which she has been composing for years

“What I love about contemporary classical music is that there’s like a freedom to it now in the 21st century,” Barker says. “You can bring in everything that you’ve been influenced by from many generations of classical music … but you can also bring in jazz elements and you can also bring in contemporary elements in terms of popular music.”

Now, after several years of composing and teaching in Delaware, Barker has earned the Master’s Fellowship. To earn this title, one must first receive an Established Professional Fellowship and retain the title for 10 years.

Additionally, since the Master’s Fellowship is only awarded to one person in the state each year, the Delaware Division of the Arts switches the category every year from categories like music to dance to sculpture in order for each type of artist to have their chance. After earning her Established Professional Fellowship in 2007, Barker was finally eligible this year to earn the Master’s Fellowship and was chosen to receive it for her compositional work. Along with the recognition, the Master’s Fellowship comes with a 10,000 dollar grant.

While Barker is always excited by the prospect of writing more music, her commitments as a professor and a pianist make it difficult to focus on her own compositions. However, she is always working on new projects such as applying for grants or sharing more of her compositions through performances or CDs.

“I’ve had performances of my music on six continents now and I’ve recorded about ten CDs with my compositions on them, and I’ve got three more coming up in the next few years,” Barker says. “As composers, we’re just always really excited to get our music performed. When people purchase my scores, or when they commission me for a new work, that’s always exciting.”

In the near future, Barker is most excited to work with her colleagues on projects where they can collaborate and bring music to the community. Barker is currently recording CDs and organizing concert tours with a group called Transcontinental. The ensemble is made up of members of the university faculty as well as guest musicians from Delaware and Pennsylvania. Although their most recent concert tour was postponed twice due to COVID-19, they are hoping to finally play again as an ensemble this November in Colorado.

Barker expressed that while some students may feel as though there are not many opportunities or careers for composers, it is simply not true.

“A lot of people when they get in aren’t really quite sure … what careers there are out there for composers … they actually end up in all of the fields,” Barker says.

Barker mentioned academia, film, video games, recording, arts management, theatre, radio and performance as career paths that her former students have pursued.

“It’s a very creative field and it’s a field where you can really make your own life, you know you can make your own career,” Barker says. “You can just make it the way that you want it to be.”

Barker’s love for music, composition and expression through the arts continue to inspire her to be both an encouraging professor and a motivated musician.