University professor Haihong Yang’s first book explores women-authored Chinese poetry

Haihong Yang focuses on women’s poetry in late imperial China.

On the subject of women’s poetry in late imperial China, there is quite a lack of scholarship and representation. University professor Haihong Yang’s new book, “Women’s Poetry and Poetics in Late Imperial China: A Dialogic Engagement,” is the newest contribution to a growing body of work on the subject. With Women’s History Month quickly approaching, works like Yang’s provide in-depth analysis to the ways in which women have contributed to the widespread body of Chinese literature.

Yang takes a run from other historians and those who take cultural approaches to Chinese literature. For the last 25 years, the academia has been focused on historical texts used to verify the history. Yang, however, focuses on the literary text as it is: literature.

“I talk about the genres and how the women writers contribute to the development of the genres,” Yang says. “I also talk about some of the poetic devices that writers employed, developed and revolutionized in order to reconstruct a new kind of self that has never appeared in male writers’ works.”

Chinese poetry dates back thousands of years. Yang explains that, in China, lyric poetry was seen as the most highly regarded genre in literature. With its concise form, often being eight lines at maximum, the ability to write these short poems was associated with the poet’s other capabilities, including their administrative skills, academic strengths and other expertise that might be of interest to the emperor.

In civil service exams, superior poets were rewarded with high official positions in the court, and so men would compete with each other to see who could write the better poem. This system excluded women, and their realm of poetry was internally limited to the family environment, though this did not stop women from writing poetry as a form of expression.

“Women’s literature has been forgotten for a long time, both by scholars and readers, both inside and outside of China,” Yang says. “I think that this forgetting has had some impact on a kind of collective consciousness of women nowadays, Chinese women, including me.”

This book, Yang’s first, took her five years to complete. As a professor of Chinese language, women’s literature and Chinese literature, Yang feels that studying the poetic language of female writers has helped her to have a better understanding of the Chinese language itself, which has translated into her teaching.

“Studying poetic language of women writers also helped me to have a better understanding of the language,” Yang says, “It made me a better language teacher. Sometimes I use some of the lines from these poems as simple sentences to help my students understand, because all of these versus were written in classical Chinese.”

Currently, Yang is working on her next book. She is already two chapters in to a comparative study between premodern Chinese women’s poetry and British women’s poetry in the 17th and 18th centuries. She is also working on a project exploring women’s writing and culture and how pre-modern women writers are reconstructed in contemporary popular culture in China. She is very passionate about growing the body of work on these particular subjects.

“We begin to forget that we do have a collective past that we can go back to and get connected to that will help us better understand who we are, first of all as human beings, and as a woman,” Yang says. “The revisit of that treasure that has been buried for hundreds of years will help me, and other women, understand ourselves.”