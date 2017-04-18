University professor researches influence of social networks



Courtesy of udel.edu

Professor Xiao Fang researches to relationships between social media and business interactions.

Whether it’s a popular Instagram account recommending a miracle product or Facebook recommending the friend of a friend, social media users are constantly barraged with opportunities to expand their circle. Research by professor Xiao Fang is helping businesses learn to use these interactions to their advantage.

Fang began research on this topic in 2006 by reading different perspectives on online social networks. However, it was not until 2009 that the initial idea for this project was conceived, when a mobile phone company sent him data in hopes of finding a way to predict how likely users were to purchase a service.

Fang is an associate professor of accounting and management information systems, as well as a JP Morgan Chase fellow at the Institute for Financial Service Analytics. In addition to undergraduate courses, he teaches data mining for business analytics to MBA students and Ph.D. seminars about data science.

In order to understand how networks influence consumer behavior, Fang looked at a process called the diffusion of adoption behavior in a social network: “the adoption of any product, service or opinion from one social entity to another.”

Fang and his team developed a Bayesian learning method in which statistical inference is used to predict adoption probabilities. It yielded two observations.

“Existing methods that exclusively use social influence to predict adoption probabilities seem ineffective and hidden factors appear to play a significant role in adoption probability predictions,” he said.

Social networks include social media outlets like Twitter and LinkedIn, online gaming and mobile devices’ communications. As these forms of online interaction become more popular, developing strategies to maximize advertising efficiency is increasingly important to companies.

Though originally adopted by the mobile phone company, the techniques and strategies Fang developed are applicable to many industries. Studying the process of adoption behavior can help one identify everything from the online spread of a political message, to consumer purchases of a new product, Fang said.

This kind of real-world impact is what Fang looks for in a successful research project.

“When you conduct a research project, try to think about how you could use the results from your research to improve people’s lives and make the world better,” he said.

Fang is currently involved in other research projects related to the online social network. One how to “concurrently add links and pick the most influential notes to maximize the diffusion.” For example, this method helps business find people with large social media followings to promote a brand.

A second project analyzes the “diversity of link recommendation,” looking at the algorithms that suggest people to follow or pages to like on social media. Fang is working to find a balance between suggesting similar users that share things in common but that are also new enough to form new connections.

“Diversity is important; you don’t want to make your social network too homogenous,” he said. “You also want to know people outside your current network, for [thing like] landing jobs and studies.”

To students planning to conduct research of their own someday, Fang said the most important advice is to have patience.

“You may not have the right idea at the beginning, so you always need to explore, you always need to accept failure,” he said. “[The research process] is always going up and down. It’s not a straight line.”