University raises tuition ahead of 2021–2022 academic year

Since 1990, costs to attend the university have increased every year, and this year is no exception. In early July, the university announced an increase in undergraduate tuition: for in-state students, it increased by $250 and came to $12,980, and for out-of-state students it increased by $680 to come to $34,840.

The total cost of attendance, including tuition, fees, room and board, is now $28,762 for in-state students and $50,622 for out-of-state students.

Although the Wellness Fee and the Student Center Fee remain unchanged from last year, the Student Comprehensive Fee, which supports many student activities and registered student organizations, increased by $120 to $1,098.

Jake Bass, a junior computer science major from Maryland, was critical of the tuition increase upon hearing about it.

“I definitely think [tuition] should be lower, but I’m not exactly sure what gets cut to do that or what goes into that exactly,” Bass said.

During the 2020-2021 academic year, the university claimed to have frozen tuition, but statistics show that there was a 2.7% increase for in-state students and a 1.1% increase for out-of-state students. Although fees were lowered by 15%, the combined cost of tuition and fees was still higher.

“With the pandemic, them charging full price for tuition … it didn’t feel totally right,” Daniel Horta, a junior computer science major said. “I felt like it should have been at least decreased.”

Horta believed that tuition was too high even before the pandemic.

“It definitely felt like during the pandemic we weren’t really getting as much value out of our money,” Horta said.

Some financial support offered during the pandemic will still be available to students. The university announced that Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds will still be available to students who meet the criteria.

While inflation is partially to blame for increasing tuition, it is not the only cause. In 1990, tuition was $3,126 for in-state students and $7,916 for out-of-state students. Adjusted for inflation, these values today would be about $6,529 and $16,535 — rates that mirror what tuition was between 2003 and 2005.

Increasing tuition is a trend present at colleges and universities throughout the country. Between 2020 and 2021, the average price for a public four-year in-state university increased by $120. For the average out-of-state student, the price increased by $250.

According to a 2021 report by College Board and the Annual Survey of Colleges, since 1990, the average in-state tuition for a public four-year university has increased from $3,800 to $10,560. Further, between 2010 and 2021, tuition has increased by 16% in inflation-adjusted dollars. Since 1990, it has gone up 126%.

“It’s such a complex issue,” Bass said. “I really just wish it was just more accessible for people, regardless of if you can afford tuition or not because a lot of people don’t realize how privileged they are to be able to afford tuition or have a scholarship to go here.”