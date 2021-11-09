University releases NIL policy as athletes consider monetization opportunities

Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte

Following NCAA approval and university statements, student-athletes at the university now have a chance to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL).



BY

Development Officer

Though university athletes have already been wrestling for months regarding if and how to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL), the university released its own specific set of parameters about how athletes can profit off their talents on Oct. 12.

For years, the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s (NCAA) policies have prohibited college athletes from profiting off of their own personal brands and talents. However, on June 30, the Division I Board of Directors at the NCAA approved an interim NIL policy that allows college athletes the rights to profit off their NIL in the same manner as any other college student.

Jordan Skolnick, deputy athletics director for external relations and revenue generation, said that after the announcement, university faculty, staff and administrators across several departments — from the Office of Communications and Marketing to the Office of Undergraduate Admissions to Athletics — immediately began the process of crafting university-specific guidelines and parameters regarding NIL that were finally publicly released this month.

Skolnick said the new set of university-specific NIL guidelines and the accompanying education process will help athletes know exactly what they can and cannot do. For instance, the new rules prohibit them from working with the direct competitors of companies that the university has exclusive partnerships with.

“We have been able to strike a really good balance between giving them a lot of opportunities and making this something we encourage, while also making sure there [will not] be any reputational harm to the university as something that’s a part of it,” Skolnick said.

Skolnick added that the athletic department will help educate student athletes about these rules through their existing Building Leaders Utilizing Education Program, a four-year leadership program for all athletes.

Since the NCAA announced its NIL policy changes, athletes have grappled with how and if they should use their NIL to earn money.

Lani Mason, junior and outside hitter on the women’s volleyball team, said that at this point, she feels “hesitant” about reaching out about or accepting brand endorsements because she is worried that endorsing certain products could go against NCAA rules and threaten her eligibility.

Gianmarco Arletti, a sophomore guard on the men’s basketball team, said that he has received a “couple offers” on Instagram, but none of the deals have been finalized.

Other athletes at the university, however, have already begun to monetize their NIL in a variety of ways. Quarterback Nolan Henderson advertises a wristband company, Lifestyle Bands, on his Instagram account, wide receiver Deion Davis has a now monetizable YouTube channel where he sports his football gear and Tyi Skinner, guard on the women’s basketball team, started her own sportswear brand, DIF3RNT BREED.

Though university athletes might not be scoring the same deals as high-profile athletes in conferences like the Big Ten, Mason, Skolnick and Arletti said that the position of the university within college athletics as a whole will not hurt athletes who are seeking to use their NIL to earn money.

“I think it’s a misconception that only the most notable student athletes are the ones that are going to utilize this,” Skolnick said. “The reality is that the majority of our student athletes that are doing this, they’re doing it because they’ve got creative entrepreneurial [talents] that they want to make money off of that honestly [do not] have a ton to do with them being a student athlete.”