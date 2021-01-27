University releases updated COVID-19 plans for upcoming Spring 2021 semester

In an email sent to the university community on Tuesday evening, the university highlighted new protocols and requirements, as it expects to feature more in-person classes for students and host approximately 4,000 students in the residence halls.



Kirk Smith/THE REVIEW

The university announced new information related to COVID-19 for students that plan to live on campus, attend in-person classes and for on-campus staff and faculty this upcoming spring semester.



BY

Managing Sports Editor

“The spring semester at the University of Delaware will feature more face-to-face classes and activities, so the need for everyone to practice healthy behaviors and protect the wellbeing of our community is our top priority,” the email said.

Students, faculty and staff residing on campus or participating in on-campus activities are “strongly encouraged” to get tested for COVID-19 within 72 hours of returning to campus, as per the university email.

Spring semester classes are set to begin on Monday, Feb. 15.

In the fall, students coming to campus were required to obtain a COVID-19 test 14 days before arrival.

The email emphasized for members of the university to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it can be administered to them. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 23 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, with just under 3.5 million people receiving both doses at the time of this story’s publication.

“More information about vaccines will be communicated as it becomes available,” the email said. “After you are vaccinated, you must still adhere to the University’s health guidelines and testing requirements.”

Students in residence halls that do not experience COVID-19 symptoms will be required to schedule and complete weekly testing at a university testing site. According to the email, testing sites will be available Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harker Interdisciplinary Science and Engineering (ISE) Lab and Clayton Hall respectively.

Students that live off campus but attend in-person classes will be randomly selected to receive a test at one of the university testing sites. The email also encourages off-campus students to get tested frequently.

“Off-campus students who are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are strongly encouraged to get tested at least monthly,” the email to the university community said. “Students should take advantage of the many testing sites available throughout New Castle County and the state of Delaware.”

The university’s email also recommended on-campus staff and faculty to get tested on a monthly basis.

To go along with testing, the university will require both students living on campus or attending in-person classes to complete online training related to COVID-19. Students will be required to complete the program by Feb. 26, with those not on campus “strongly encouraged to complete the program.”

All members of the university community as well as visitors on campus will still be required to complete a daily health screening questionnaire that Delaware introduced in the fall.

During the Fall 2020 semester, 907 campus students and employees tested positive for COVID-19, with its highest weekly case count coming during the week of Nov. 15, when 134 staff and students tested positive.