University reveals more guidelines and procedures for Spring 2021 housing

Madeline Davidson/THE REVIEW

BY

Managing Sports Editor

Dr. James Tweedy, director of Residence Life and Housing, sent out a letter on Monday, Nov. 9, highlighting more steps in the university’s plan to have a larger number of students return to campus this upcoming spring semester.

According to the letter, all 17 residence halls on campus will be used to accommodate students, with incoming freshman and graduating seniors given “priority.” The university plans to continue to house students at one per room, with guest restrictions limiting students’ interaction among each other.

“These restrictions prohibit anyone who does not live within the building (including other non-building students and family members) from visiting, and prohibits overnight guests,” Tweedy stated in an email. “Residents are allowed only a limited number of in-building student guests in their room.”

Similar policies are in place across currently occupied residence halls on-campus to limit the spread of COVID-19. The restrictions allow a student to have one guest from that same residence hall visit another student’s room.

Students are required to fill out a housing intention form by Nov. 20 to inform Residence Life and Housing of their decision for the spring semester. Students who do intend to live on-campus in the spring will not be allowed to request a specific room or residence hall.

“We will do our best to populate floors and buildings with similar populations (e.g. upper-division students living with upper division students, etc.),” Tweedy said.

Housing rates will vary among traditional-style, suite-style and apartment style residence halls. Students housed in either traditional or suite-style rooms will be charged the cheaper, double room rate, while students living in the University Courtyards Apartments or One Easton Apartments will be charged at the current rates offered by the university.

Students are able to change their decision until the Nov. 20, 5 p.m. deadline. According to Tweedy, students should expect to know their room assignments for the spring in late January.

Currently, the university is housing 1,285 students on campus, at about 20% of its typical operating capacity. Only select residence halls are in use to accommodate students this fall. In contrast, in Fall 2019, the university housed a total of 7,237 students.

In late October, university President Dennis Assanis detailed the administration’s plan to have more students on campus in the spring. In an email sent out to students, Assanis highlighted the university’s plan to have residence halls operate at 60% capacity, with close to 4,000 students living on campus.

The email from Tweedy comes days after the university had a record 88 new COVID-19 cases reported among students during the week of Nov. 1.