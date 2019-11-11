University seniors take home big money for their business in regional pitch competition



University seniors James Massaquoi and Sury Gupta recently obtained $50,000 for their company after winning the Philip E. and Carole R. Ratcliffe Foundation Shore Hatchery entrepreneurship competition at Salisbury University. The pair have now acquired almost $100,000 in funding for their start up, 360VR Technology, which they began working on last fall. 360VR Technology utilizes 3D scanning cameras to map out buildings in order to aid emergency response teams.

Massaquoi explained that currently, responders’ only resource when facing a building fire or other emergency may be blueprints that are 10 to 15 years out of date.

“They don’t have enough information, and the information they do have isn’t detailed, isn’t helpful and isn’t kept up to date,” Massaquoi said. “There’s no incentive to keep it up to date, because it’s like, fires only happen every once in a while. So we’re trying to figure out a way to make it useful on a day-to-day basis so they have an incentive to care about their buildings, so when people are running in there when there is an emergency, no one dies.”

Last October, during interviews with firefighters and other emergency responders, Massaquoi found that a lack of information about a building’s layout and important access points is often the reason responders find themselves in dangerous or risky situations. Since then, he has focused on utilizing technology to develop a solution.

In May, prior to entering the competition at Salisbury, 360VR Technology was the winning pitch at “Hen Hatch,” the Horn Entrepreneurship program’s start up funding competition. From there, the two founders walked away with a $20,000 prize and were inspired to continue to pitch their company.

Massaquoi has been involved in the university’s entrepreneurship program since he was a freshman and works with the program’s mentors throughout his ventures.

“Horn is pretty great,” Massaquoi said. “They support us through everything, and taught us how to do all this stuff.”

Massaquoi and Gupta first met in university professor Ted Foltyn’s Entrepreneurial Sales Course in the spring of their sophomore year. At the time, Massaquoi was doing some consulting work for the university’s hiring team, and Gupta was working on a ride-sharing platform in India.

However, they both realized that they wanted to go in a different direction and decided to combine their ambition.

“I couldn’t build what I wanted to build, and Sury [Gupta] couldn’t sell what he was building, so we were like, ‘Let’s work together,’” Massaquoi said. “So we did.”

Since then, between school and internships, the pair has been focusing all their efforts on 360VR Technology. Before beginning to program the software that would power the business, they wanted to prove that they had a product that people could be interested in.

Massaquoi conducted more than 300 interviews, and the team began to enter pitch competitions to gather interest and funding for the project. After having success, the computer program used to create building mock-ups using input from 3D scanning cameras was built over the course of a summer.

“We stopped working on everything else in October, because we were like, ‘We like this,’ so we went all in,” Massaquoi said.

Before undertaking their current venture, Massaquoi and Gupta worked on a number of other projects together. They took a shot at real estate marketing, were involved in Gust, a start up designed to help new entrepreneurs and built an app for a vegan food truck they acquired. Ultimately however, none of these projects were long-lasting for the pair.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 50% of all new businesses fail within five years. For Massaquoi, he said that managing his free time as both a student and an entrepreneur can be a challenge, especially considering that in the world of start-ups thousands of hours of work can be for nothing with the failure of a venture.

“It’s super stressful,” Massaquoi said. “Because it’s like, should I be doing something else for my company right now, or should I play video games?”

When it comes to the future of the platform developed for 360VR, Massaquoi has a good feeling. He sees a number of possible directions in which the company can go. Some possibilities include aiding in risk analysis for insurance, providing a platform for contractors or predicting the future of a building’s wear and tear.

“There’s a million things we can do once we scan buildings,” Massaquoi said.